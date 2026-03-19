The Analog Rebellion Has Arrived: Austin James Haines Launches The Lo-Fi Emergence Tour

MENAFN - GetNews) New Jersey to Daytona Beach and Beyond







An unexpected singer-songwriter who picked up his first stringed instrument at 54, on January 11, 2025-armed with raw poetry, a British Racing Green Telecaster, and a philosophy of radical slowness-is mounting a counterculture of meaning in a world drowning in digital perfection.

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​ PHILADELPHIA BORN / SOUTH JERSEY RAISED

In an era when AI is replacing authentic human connection and one can generate a flawless song, a perfect poem, or a polished performance in seconds, one artist is deliberately choosing the opposite direction. Austin James Haines – Writer, Musician, and Soul-Gardener – announces the Lo-Fi Emergence Tour: a series of intimate, soulful, and electrifying live experiences rooted in the philosophy of his growing movement – and brings with it something increasingly rare in modern entertainment: a human being, fully present, making music and meaning in real time while other humans connect face-to-face.

​ You cannot stream what happens in this room.

​ ONE UKULELE. ONE YES. ONE YEAR THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING.

Fourteen months ago, Haines had never learned a stringed instrument. He walked into a guitar store to support his brother – and on a quiet impulse, picked up a ukulele. Forty-five days later, he wrote his first song, The Feel Better Song. Today, he has 12 original songs, 3 published, and has traded that ukulele for a British Racing Green Fender Telecaster – bearing a hand-drawn dandelion on its pickguard, the same symbol gracing the cover of his forthcoming poetry collection, Seeds of Infinitude.

​This is not a career reinvention. It is something rarer-a complete life overhaul through a single small yes in an almost imperceptible moment.“A soft whisper in a guitar store, waiting for my brother. One small yes changed everything.” – Austin James Haines

​ THE SOUND: POETRY, A GRAVESITE, AND A GUITAR BOUGHT TO PLAY 1 SONG

Growing up a few towns from where Walt Whitman lived, wrote, and is buried, Haines knew only the poet's name until adulthood, when standing at Whitman's grave site, he felt the full weight of what words could carry. Like Leonard Cohen – a poet who became a musician and never stopped being either – he brings words to music that were always meant to be heard, not just read.

​He bought his BRG Telecaster to play a Jeff Buckley-like version of Hallelujah. What emerged was something entirely his own – ethereal alternative folk where Soul Whisper carries the inner call, Lost, But Going Home holds the honest reckoning of the in-between, and Hitt'n the Road Again captures the quiet courage of a man who sold everything to follow a calling.

​Live performances move between profound stillness and eruptions of raw intensity. Silence and storm. Whisper and roar. And yes-sometimes a harmonica clips a microphone. A finger twitches on a string. A voice cracks. In the world of The Analog Rebellion, these are not mistakes. They are The Power of the Wrong Note – vulnerability over virtuosity and a heart beating in time. A quality Haines fears will become increasingly rare and sought after as AI proliferates and screen burnout deepens.

​ THE LO-FI MANIFESTO: A DECLARATION OF IMPERFECT HUMANITY

In an age of algorithmic perfection, authentic imperfection is the most revolutionary act available to us:

​ In the Room: Presence as Resistance. Music is not merely content. It is a one-time-only event that requires your physical presence to be complete. You cannot stream what happens in this room.

​ On the Road: Travel'n Slow. Speed is the enemy of depth. We are building a counterculture to revive the soul-stillness, nature, and intentional living-one song, one poem, one story, one breath at a time.



​The full Lo-Fi Manifesto is available at austinjhaines.

​ LO-FI EMERGENCE TOUR – MARCH 2026 | PHASE ONE

​ Saturday, March 21 | 4:00-7:00 PM: goodbeet, Haddon Township, New Jersey

​ Thursday, March 26 | 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM: Kingdom Business Luncheon, Keynote Speaker, Daytona Beach, Florida | Invite Required

​ Friday, March 27 | 5:30-8:30 PM: Bliss Beach Cafe, Daytona Beach Shores, Florida

​ Saturday, March 28 | 5:30-8:30 PM: Mythos Brew, Daytona Beach, Florida



​International waters and Texas are on the horizon to be announced at austinjhaines.

​ ABOUT AUSTIN JAMES HAINES

Austin James Haines is a Writer, Musician, and Soul-Gardener – Philadelphia Born / South Jersey Raised. After 19 years in corporate sales, he made what he calls“The Jump” in 2019 – launching a life of creative purpose rooted in faith, nature, and the discipline of presence. He is the author of Flashpoint: Manifesting the Moment of Your Big Breakthrough and has written more than 75 original poems. A debut album and poetry collection set to arrive 11/11/2026.

​”The Analog Rebellion didn't start with a battle cry, a swipe, or a scroll in an app. It started with small seeds-Seeds of Infinitude-the whisper behind a movement that is finding its way to the souls of those seeking deeper meaning.” The dandelion – hand-drawn in black by artist Annie Schibik, on the pickguard of the Telecaster – is the symbol of it all.

​The Analog Rebellion podcast is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms.

​”In a world dominated by deep fakes and artificial living, we are choosing the glitch – the raw imperfections of being live and in the moment. This proves we are actually human. Someday, this may be all we have left.” – Austin James Haines

​ MEDIA CONTACT

Austin James Haines

... | 856-313-9283

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