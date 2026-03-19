HRI Commercial Food Service Expands Into Cleveland Market, Delivering End-To-End Commercial Kitchen Support Across Northeast Ohio

MENAFN - GetNews)HRI Commercial Food Service, a provider of commercial kitchen design, equipment distribution, installation, and service solutions, is expanding into the Cleveland market, bringing its comprehensive kitchen support model to restaurants, hotels, institutional facilities, and hospitality groups across Northeast Ohio.

The expansion introduces HRI's integrated approach to commercial kitchen development and operations, allowing foodservice operators to work with a single partner for design planning, equipment procurement, installation, and long-term maintenance. By reducing the need for multiple vendors across different stages of a kitchen project, HRI aims to help operators streamline development timelines, simplify project coordination, and keep kitchens operating reliably after opening.







Commercial kitchens represent one of the most complex environments within hospitality operations, requiring careful planning, regulatory compliance, equipment integration, and ongoing maintenance. Many operators traditionally rely on separate vendors for kitchen design, equipment sourcing, installation, and service. HRI's model consolidates these functions within a single experienced team, allowing operators to reduce vendor handoffs and maintain greater continuity throughout the lifecycle of a kitchen.

“Foodservice operators are managing increasingly complex kitchens and infrastructure requirements,” said Cuyler Lewis, General Manager of HRI Commercial Food Service.“Our expansion into Cleveland allows us to bring our full-service model to Northeast Ohio – combining design expertise, equipment distribution, installation, and ongoing service to support operators from initial planning through long-term kitchen performance.”

HRI supports the full lifecycle of commercial kitchen development through three integrated divisions – Design and Consultation, Equipment Distribution and Installation, and Services and Maintenance. The team, which is comprised of sales professionals, kitchen designers, and experienced chefs, works with clients to translate operational goals into a functional kitchen environment. Their combined expertise allows HRI to align kitchen layouts, equipment choices, and workflow design with the day-to-day realities of professional foodservice operations.

HRI also supports project execution by assisting with documentation, approvals, and subcontractor coordination. This includes oversight of infrastructure elements such as sprinkler systems and fire alarm integration. By bringing design, equipment procurement, installation, and service under one team of experts, HRI helps operators simplify complex projects and keep kitchens running reliably.

The Cleveland expansion reflects continued demand from restaurants, hospitality groups, and institutional facilities seeking partners that can support both the development and long-term performance of commercial kitchens.

Operators interested in learning more about HRI Commercial Food Service's service capabilities can visit .

About HRI Commercial Food Service

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, HRI Commercial Food Service provides end-to-end support for commercial kitchens, including design and consultation, equipment distribution and installation, and ongoing service and maintenance. The company partners with restaurants, hotels, and institutional food service operators to develop efficient kitchen environments that support long-term performance. With decades of combined industry experience and access to more than 300 foodservice equipment brands, HRI delivers comprehensive solutions ranging from cooking equipment and refrigeration to smallwares and restaurant furnishings.

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