Custom Rub On Transfers Introduces Faster Production For High-Detail Dry Transfer Prints

MENAFN - GetNews)



New production capabilities allow designers, brands, and creative professionals to receive precise, museum-quality dry rub transfers within 24 hours while maintaining exceptional detail, opacity, and durability across a wide range of surfaces.

Custom Rub on Transfers has announced an expanded production process designed to deliver high-detail dry rub transfers in as little as 24 hours. The company's approach combines high-density film technology with a refined dry application method, allowing customers to receive precise transfers quickly without sacrificing quality.

Available through the company's website at , the service offers museum-quality dry rub transfers that appear as if they were printed directly onto the final surface. The result is sharp graphics, crisp small text, and consistent color application suitable for professional and creative uses.

Precision Printing Without the Trade-Off

Dry rub transfers are widely used for product displays, prototypes, gallery installations, and packaging mockups. However, many traditional production methods require longer turnaround times to achieve high levels of detail. Custom Rub on Transfers addresses this challenge by refining its production workflow to support next-day custom rub on transfers while maintaining precise output.

The transfers are applied without water, transfer tape, or adhesive films. Only the graphic itself transfers to the surface, leaving no clear backing material behind. This creates a clean, printed-on appearance that is difficult to achieve with traditional vinyl decals or waterslide labels.

The company's high-performance adhesive system also allows the transfers to adhere effectively to a wide range of materials and finishes.

Flexible Color and Design Options

Custom Rub on Transfers provides a variety of color and finish options to meet the needs of designers and manufacturers. Standard options include deep neutral black transfers with a satin finish and bright opaque white transfers designed to stand out on dark or colored surfaces.

Metallic finishes are also available, including gold, silver, and copper tones that match well-known Pantone metallic standards. For projects requiring a reflective effect, the company offers gold and silver HotStamp foil transfers with a mirror-like finish.

For multi-color artwork, the ColorEnsemble transfer sheet allows several colors to be pre-registered and applied in a single step, simplifying complex designs and saving time during installation.







Built for Creative and Professional Workflows

The company supports multiple file formats and provides pre-configured file settings designed to help users produce print-ready artwork from common design software. This allows creative professionals to move quickly from concept to production.

Large format printing is another focus area. The company produces transfer sheets up to 18×24 inches and larger using 2400 DPI film output, enabling extremely fine detail and sharp graphics without the need to split large designs into smaller sections.

Customers can also choose from six sheet sizes to reduce material waste and better match the scale of their projects. An online calculator helps determine how many logos, graphics, or icons can fit on a transfer sheet, simplifying the planning process before placing an order.

Faster Production and Delivery

Custom Rub on Transfers offers two production schedules: a next-day service and a standard three-to-five-day turnaround. Customers receive an emailed quote and shipping timeline within minutes of placing an order.

Each transfer order includes two-day FedEx shipping within the continental United States, with faster options available for urgent projects. Similar delivery options are also available for customers in Canada.

About CROTRAN Custom Rub On Transfers

CROTRAN Custom Rub On Transfers operates under the leadership of Charles Platon, who acquired the company after building a reputation in large-format printing through Platon Graphics. Drawing on his experience serving major national brands, Platon has modernized the company's production systems and workflow.

The business now focuses on providing consistent, museum-quality dry rub transfers with faster turnaround times and improved ordering tools. Designers, curators, and brand managers rely on CROTRAN to deliver precise transfers that combine speed, clarity, and professional-grade results.