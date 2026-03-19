San Diego DUI Defense Attorney Anna R. Yum Explains Penalties And Defense Options For A Third DUI Offense In California

SAN DIEGO, CA - A third DUI arrest within ten years carries some of the most severe misdemeanor penalties in California, including a mandatory minimum of 120 days in county jail and a three-year license revocation. San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum of the Law Offices of Anna R. Yum ( ) is providing guidance on the legal consequences, defense strategies, and sentencing alternatives available to individuals facing repeat DUI charges in San Diego County.

According to San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum, California Vehicle Code Section 23546 imposes a mandatory jail sentence that cannot be waived for a third DUI conviction. In addition to custody time, individuals face base fines ranging from $390 to $1,000, with total court-imposed fines and penalty assessments reaching as high as $3,000. "A third DUI is treated very differently from a first or second offense under California law," explains Yum. "The mandatory minimums leave far less room for negotiation, which makes early and strategic legal intervention critical."

San Diego DUI defense attorney Anna R. Yum notes that California's ten-year lookback period under Vehicle Code Section 23622 determines how prior offenses are counted. Prior DUI convictions, wet reckless pleas under Vehicle Code 23103.5, DUI with injury convictions, and qualifying out-of-state DUI offenses all count as priorable offenses within the lookback window. The validity of each prior conviction can be challenged, and removing even one prior may reduce the charge from a third DUI to a second DUI with substantially lower penalties.

Attorney Yum emphasizes that a third DUI arrest triggers two separate legal proceedings that move on different timelines. The criminal case proceeds through the San Diego County Superior Court, where prosecutors typically pursue aggressive plea positions given the mandatory jail time involved. Simultaneously, the California Department of Motor Vehicles initiates an administrative per se hearing that determines whether driving privileges will be suspended. "Individuals have only ten days from the date of arrest to request a DMV hearing," Yum advises. "Missing that deadline results in an automatic suspension, regardless of what happens in the criminal case."

Several aggravating factors can increase penalties beyond the standard minimums. Under Vehicle Code Section 23578, a blood alcohol concentration of 0.15 percent or higher gives the court discretion to impose sentence enhancements. A refusal to submit to chemical testing under California's implied consent law can trigger additional court penalties and longer DMV revocation periods. If the DUI resulted in injury to another person, the San Diego District Attorney's Office may file felony charges under Vehicle Code 23153, which carries state prison time rather than county jail.

The former Riverside County Deputy District Attorney also points out that a prior record does not eliminate the prosecution's burden of proof. The Fourth Amendment requires law enforcement to have reasonable suspicion to initiate a traffic stop, and evidence obtained without a valid basis may be suppressed. Chemical test results can also be challenged on grounds including improper calibration, failure to follow Title 17 of the California Code of Regulations, contamination of blood samples, or rising blood alcohol defenses. "Every element of the case must still be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," notes Yum. "There are often procedural errors or evidentiary weaknesses that can change the outcome significantly."

While the 120-day mandatory minimum jail sentence cannot be eliminated, the Law Offices of Anna R. Yum works to identify alternative sentencing options that may reduce actual time in custody. Depending on the circumstances and the assigned judge, eligible individuals may serve a portion of the sentence through court-approved residential treatment programs, work furlough arrangements, or electronic monitoring. Time served between arrest and sentencing also counts toward the mandatory minimum.

After a third DUI conviction, the DMV revokes driving privileges for three years under Vehicle Code Section 13352(a)(5), and the DMV may also designate the individual as a Habitual Traffic Offender. However, California law allows eligible individuals to apply for an Ignition Interlock Device restricted license, which requires installation of an IID on every vehicle owned or operated for a period of two years. Applicants must also enroll in a court-approved DUI education program, file SR-22 proof of insurance, and pay a license reissue fee. Driving on a revoked license is a separate criminal offense under Vehicle Code 14601.2, carrying additional jail time and fines.

For those facing a third DUI charge in San Diego County, consulting with an experienced defense attorney may help protect driving privileges, identify viable defenses, and pursue the most favorable resolution available under the circumstances. A conviction also requires completion of a 30-month multiple-offender DUI program and three to five years of probation. The Law Offices of Anna R. Yum handles both misdemeanor and felony DUI cases before the San Diego County Superior Court and represents clients at DMV administrative hearings throughout the county.

About Law Offices of Anna R. Yum:

Law Offices of Anna R. Yum is a San Diego-based criminal defense firm focused on DUI defense and serious criminal charges. Led by attorney Anna R. Yum, a former Riverside County Deputy District Attorney, the firm represents clients throughout San Diego County at the San Diego Central Courthouse and courthouses across the region. For consultations, call (619) 233-4433.

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