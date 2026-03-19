Overcast Skies, Gusty Winds Persist In Delhi After Storm IMD Issues Orange Alert

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi and its neighbouring regions witnessed overcast skies on Thursday, with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius, a day after intense weather activity brought much-needed relief from rising heat. Despite the improvement in weather conditions, air quality largely remained in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the national capital, urging residents and authorities to remain prepared for possible disruptions. According to the weather office,“Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are very likely at many places.” Such conditions are expected to continue until Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Delhi experienced a sudden spell of severe weather, including dust storms, heavy rainfall, lightning, and strong winds, which led to disruptions in normal life. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport, at least 16 flights were diverted to nearby cities due to adverse weather conditions.

Authorities advised residents to stay indoors and avoid standing near windows, electric poles, and power lines during the storm. The IMD also warned against leaving loose objects unsecured, as strong winds could pose safety risks.

Wind speeds reached significant levels across several monitoring stations in the city. Pragati Maidan recorded the highest gust at 68 kmph, followed by Pusa at 65 kmph and Palam at 52 kmph. Other areas, including Lodhi Road, IGNOU, and Pitampura, reported wind speeds ranging between 43 kmph and 48 kmph.

Meanwhile, similar weather activity is expected in other parts of the country. Thunderstorms are likely across most districts of West Bengal on March 20 and 21 due to favourable atmospheric conditions and moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal. Hailstorms are also predicted in districts such as Bankura, Purulia, and Paschim Bardhaman on March 20, while northern districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri may also experience similar conditions.

In southern India, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region on March 19, with scattered showers likely to continue on March 20. By March 21, rainfall activity is expected to shift towards the Western Ghats and parts of southern Tamil Nadu.

Despite the rainfall, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the 'moderate' category. Key monitoring stations recorded varying AQI levels, including Anand Vihar (148), Ashok Vihar (144), Bawana (158), Chandni Chowk (162), Dwarka Sector-8 (161), and Wazirpur (187), indicating persistent pollution concerns.