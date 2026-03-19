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Kia India Expands Carens Clavis EV Line-Up With New GT-Line & X-Line Trims
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 18 March 2026: Kia India, one of the country's leading mass-premium carmakers, has introduced the Model Year 2026 (MY26) edition of its Carens Clavis EV. The update introduces a 6-seater configuration with second-row captain seats, in addition to the existing 7-seater option, while also expanding the lineup with new trims and refreshed design pack updates. Together, these enhancements further strengthen Kia's first Made-in-India electric vehicle in line with evolving customer preferences.
As India's EV ecosystem continues to grow, customer expectations are evolving beyond range and efficiency to include greater comfort, design differentiation and everyday practicality. Responding to these trends, Kia India has expanded its Carens Clavis EV lineup with the introduction of GT-Line and X-Line trims for the Extended Range variant, offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, bringing unique SUV-inspired styling elements and enhanced visual appeal to the model.
The newly introduced GT-Line trims (GTX & GTX+) bring a sportier character with distinctive styling enhancements including a new alloy wheel design, lime brake calipers and metal pedals. The X-Line Extended Range variant, in contrast, adopts a darker, more rugged aesthetic, highlighted by an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior colour along with Aurora Black Pearl. Next-generation technology features such as Digital Key and battery heater technology are offered in the GTX+ and X-Line variants. Standard Range trims are also equipped with newly designed R16 40.56 cm (16") Black High Gloss Aero Alloy Wheels.
Further enhancing passenger comfort, the MY26 Carens Clavis EV now offers a new 6-seater configuration with second-row captain seats, available across select trims including HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line. Driven by customer feedback, the layout enhances personal space and delivers a more premium, chauffeur-driven travel experience. The 7-seater option continues to be available on GTX, GTX+ and X-Line trims, offering flexibility for larger families and group travel.
Commenting on the MY26 introduction, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "The Carens Clavis EV was developed to make electric mobility practical and relevant for everyday use. As more customers transition to EVs, their expectations are evolving beyond technology to include greater comfort, flexible seating and distinctive design. The MY26 reflects this feedback with new trims and a 6-seater configuration that enhances comfort and versatility while retaining the practicality Indian customers value."
Built to meet evolving mobility needs, the Carens Clavis EV combines spacious design, versatile seating with options of both 6- & 7-seater and electric innovation, making it a compelling choice for customers exploring practical EV options. Powered by 99kW & 126kW motor delivering 255 Nm torque, it offers smooth performance across commutes and road trips, with dual battery options-51.4 kWh (490 km range) and 42 kWh (404 km range)-and fast charging from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes.
Safety remains paramount with 18 advanced features with Six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and more. Inside, a 67.62 cm (26.62") dual panoramic display, over 85 connected car features, and intuitive controls ensure a seamless, connected driving experience, while the Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof enriches the premium in-cabin experience.
Kia India's comprehensive EV ecosystem ensures seamless ownership for customer convenience. Through the K-Charge platform on the MyKia app, owners gain access to over 15,000 charging points nationwide, along with EV route planning that displays live charger availability and streamlined payment options. Over 100 Kia dealerships are equipped with DC fast chargers, supported by more than 267 EV-ready workshops nationwide.
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is now available in both 6- & 7-Seater configurations and comes in seven color options: Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte & New Dark Gun Metal for customers to choose from.
As India's EV ecosystem continues to grow, customer expectations are evolving beyond range and efficiency to include greater comfort, design differentiation and everyday practicality. Responding to these trends, Kia India has expanded its Carens Clavis EV lineup with the introduction of GT-Line and X-Line trims for the Extended Range variant, offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, bringing unique SUV-inspired styling elements and enhanced visual appeal to the model.
The newly introduced GT-Line trims (GTX & GTX+) bring a sportier character with distinctive styling enhancements including a new alloy wheel design, lime brake calipers and metal pedals. The X-Line Extended Range variant, in contrast, adopts a darker, more rugged aesthetic, highlighted by an exclusive Dark Gun Metal exterior colour along with Aurora Black Pearl. Next-generation technology features such as Digital Key and battery heater technology are offered in the GTX+ and X-Line variants. Standard Range trims are also equipped with newly designed R16 40.56 cm (16") Black High Gloss Aero Alloy Wheels.
Further enhancing passenger comfort, the MY26 Carens Clavis EV now offers a new 6-seater configuration with second-row captain seats, available across select trims including HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line. Driven by customer feedback, the layout enhances personal space and delivers a more premium, chauffeur-driven travel experience. The 7-seater option continues to be available on GTX, GTX+ and X-Line trims, offering flexibility for larger families and group travel.
Commenting on the MY26 introduction, Mr. Atul Sood, Senior Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, "The Carens Clavis EV was developed to make electric mobility practical and relevant for everyday use. As more customers transition to EVs, their expectations are evolving beyond technology to include greater comfort, flexible seating and distinctive design. The MY26 reflects this feedback with new trims and a 6-seater configuration that enhances comfort and versatility while retaining the practicality Indian customers value."
Built to meet evolving mobility needs, the Carens Clavis EV combines spacious design, versatile seating with options of both 6- & 7-seater and electric innovation, making it a compelling choice for customers exploring practical EV options. Powered by 99kW & 126kW motor delivering 255 Nm torque, it offers smooth performance across commutes and road trips, with dual battery options-51.4 kWh (490 km range) and 42 kWh (404 km range)-and fast charging from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes.
Safety remains paramount with 18 advanced features with Six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) and more. Inside, a 67.62 cm (26.62") dual panoramic display, over 85 connected car features, and intuitive controls ensure a seamless, connected driving experience, while the Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof enriches the premium in-cabin experience.
Kia India's comprehensive EV ecosystem ensures seamless ownership for customer convenience. Through the K-Charge platform on the MyKia app, owners gain access to over 15,000 charging points nationwide, along with EV route planning that displays live charger availability and streamlined payment options. Over 100 Kia dealerships are equipped with DC fast chargers, supported by more than 267 EV-ready workshops nationwide.
The Kia Carens Clavis EV is now available in both 6- & 7-Seater configurations and comes in seven color options: Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Ivory Silver Matte & New Dark Gun Metal for customers to choose from.
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