Brooklyn Premises Liability Attorney Samantha Kucher Explains Legal Rights After Property Accidents

BROOKLYN, NY - Property owners throughout Brooklyn have a legal duty to maintain safe conditions for visitors, and failure to address hazards like wet floors, broken stairs, or inadequate security can result in serious injuries and legal liability. Brooklyn premises liability attorney Samantha Kucher of Kucher Law Group ( ) is providing guidance on the legal rights available to individuals injured on unsafe property and the process for pursuing compensation.

According to Brooklyn premises liability attorney Samantha Kucher, New York law holds property owners, managers, and occupiers responsible when someone is injured due to unsafe conditions on their property. Property owners must take reasonable steps to inspect their premises, identify hazards, and either fix dangerous conditions or warn visitors about them.

Brooklyn premises liability attorney Samantha Kucher notes that these cases arise from many different dangerous conditions throughout Kings County. Slip and fall accidents occur when someone slips on a wet floor in a grocery store, trips on a broken sidewalk, or loses their footing on an icy parking lot. Inadequate security cases arise when property owners fail to protect visitors from foreseeable criminal acts, such as assaults in poorly lit parking lots or robberies in buildings without working locks.

Attorney Kucher emphasizes that winning these cases requires proving four elements: duty, breach, causation, and damages. The property owner must have owed a duty of care to the injured party, breached that duty by failing to maintain safe conditions, and that breach must have directly caused actual damages. "New York follows a comparative negligence rule, which means your percentage of fault reduces your compensation," notes Kucher. "However, you can still recover as long as you are not 100% responsible for the accident."

The firm handles cases involving structural failures such as ceiling and staircase collapses; elevator and escalator accidents; swimming pool accidents; and toxic exposure cases, including lead paint and mold. According to the New York State Department of Health, fall-related injuries are a leading cause of injury hospitalizations among New Yorkers ages 25 and older. "Evidence is critical in premises liability cases," Kucher adds. "Photographs of the hazard, witness statements, maintenance records, surveillance footage, and incident reports all help prove your case."

Kucher advises that the actions taken immediately after a premises liability accident can significantly impact the ability to recover compensation. Injured individuals should seek medical attention immediately, report the accident to the property owner or manager, document the scene with photos and video, and gather witness contact information. "Insurance adjusters may contact you quickly after the accident and ask for a recorded statement," she observes. "Do not give one without speaking to an attorney first, as insurers use these statements to find reasons to deny or minimize your claim."

New York law imposes strict deadlines for filing premises liability lawsuits. For accidents on private property, individuals have three years from the date of injury to file a lawsuit under New York Civil Practice Law and Rules Section 214. However, for claims against cities, counties, towns, villages, and similar local public entities, a Notice of Claim must generally be served within 90 days, and the lawsuit typically must be started within one year and 90 days. "Missing these deadlines means losing your right to compensation, regardless of how strong your case may be," Kucher states.

Kucher Law Group represents injured residents throughout Kings County, including Williamsburg, Park Slope, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, Bay Ridge, and all Brooklyn neighborhoods. The firm handles cases filed in Kings County Supreme Court and negotiates with insurance companies on behalf of premises liability victims. Compensation can cover medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages related to the injury.

For those injured on unsafe property in Brooklyn, contacting an experienced premises liability attorney may help protect legal rights and pursue fair compensation. Kucher Law Group's office at 463 Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant serves clients throughout Brooklyn and Kings County.

About Kucher Law Group:

Kucher Law Group is a Brooklyn-based law firm dedicated to personal injury and premises liability cases. Led by attorney Samantha Kucher, the firm represents injured individuals throughout Kings County and has recovered over $50 million for injured New Yorkers. For a free consultation, call (929) 563-6780.

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