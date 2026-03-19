General Contractor In Chicago Henley Constructions Inc Offers Bathroom Remodel And Kitchen Remodel Services

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Henley Constructions Inc, a leading general contractor in Chicago"Henley Constructions Inc, a leading general contractor in Chicago, is expanding its professional home remodeling services, including bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, and full home renovations. The company is known for delivering high-quality craftsmanship, modern designs, and reliable construction services for homeowners across Chicago and surrounding areas.

Chicago, IL - Henley Constructions Inc, a trusted general contractor in Chicago, is proud to announce the expansion of its residential construction and remodeling services throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. Specializing in bathroom remodels, kitchen remodels, and full home renovations, the company continues to help homeowners upgrade their living spaces with modern, functional, and high-quality designs.







As demand for professional remodeling services continues to grow, Henley Constructions Inc has positioned itself as a reliable construction company in Chicago, delivering tailored solutions that meet both aesthetic and structural needs. The company's expertise includes bathroom remodeling in Chicago, kitchen renovation in Chicago, and complete interior upgrades designed to increase home value and improve everyday living.

“Our goal is to provide homeowners with dependable and professional construction services,” said a representative of Henley Constructions Inc.“As a leading remodeling contractor in Chicago, we focus on delivering high-quality results, transparent communication, and projects completed on time.”

Henley Constructions Inc offers a full range of services, including:



Bathroom remodeling Chicago – Custom showers, modern tile work, luxury fixtures, and spa-like bathroom designs

Kitchen remodeling Chicago – Functional layouts, modern cabinetry, countertops, and full kitchen upgrades Home remodeling Chicago – Interior renovations, flooring, structural improvements, and complete home transformations

Each project is handled with a structured approach, from initial consultation and design planning to final execution. The company works closely with homeowners to ensure every detail aligns with their vision, budget, and timeline.

As a professional residential contractor in Chicago, Henley Constructions Inc emphasizes quality materials, skilled workmanship, and a seamless remodeling experience. The company's reputation continues to grow through satisfied clients, referrals, and consistent project success across Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs.

Homeowners looking for a reliable general contractor in Chicago for bathroom remodels, kitchen remodels, or full home renovations are encouraged to contact Henley Constructions Inc for a consultation.