Geely's G-ASD Secures UN R171 Certification, Spearheading ADAS Global Expansion



Geely Auto Group's advanced driver assistance system, the Qianli Haohan G-ASD, is the first Chinese-developed ADAS to receive European regulatory approval via the UN R171 certification.

The certification acts as a regulatory "passport," allowing vehicles equipped with G-ASD to be sold directly across all UNECE member states without the need for individual, country-by-country certifications.

Geely and CATARC collaboratively pioneered a strict testing framework for the UN R171 standard, filling a regulatory gap and ensuring maximum safety through a "human-machine co-driving" framework. The first G-ASD equipped vehicle, powered by dual NVIDIA Orin-X chips, is expected to officially hit European roads in June 2026, accelerating the global expansion for brands including Geely, ZEEKR, Lynk & Co, and Lotus.

Geely Auto Group has officially announced that the Geely G-ASD, has been awarded the UN R171 certification. Jointly issued by the China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC) and IDIADA, this milestone marks the first time a Chinese ADAS has successfully received European regulatory approval. The UN R171 regulation serves as the European Union's unified standard for Driver Control Assistance Systems (DCAS), establishing a unified framework for intelligent mobility across Europe.







The UN R171 is one of the world's most demanding ADAS certifications. Very few brands have met its strict safety standards, which require flawless hazard recognition, system redundancy, and continuous driver monitoring. To navigate these new regulations, Geely partnered with CATARC to develop a pioneering testing framework. This approach bridges the gap between standard driver assistance and conditional autonomous driving, showcasing China's leadership in smart automotive tech.













The first vehicle featuring the certified G-ASD system will hit European roads in June 2026, positioning Geely to launch the world's first mass-produced ADAS under this new framework. Powered by dual NVIDIA Orin-X chips, the system supports assisted driving at speeds up to 150 km/h on European highways. Key features include automated highway interchanges, smart on/off-ramp navigation, autonomous overtaking, and dynamic speed regulation. Geely plans to leverage this first-mover advantage to roll out the technology across its broader global portfolio, including ZEEKR, Lynk & Co, and Lotus.