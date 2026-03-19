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Jennifer Stokes

Jennifer Stokes


2026-03-19 12:03:03
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Teaching and Learning Innovation, Adelaide University
Profile Articles Activity

Jennifer Stokes is an award-winning educator, who specialises in digital media and enabling pedagogy. She is Associate Director, Curriculum in Teaching and Learning Innovation at Adelaide University. Her recent teaching focuses on digital and information literacy (Future Ideas) at UniSA College (University of South Australia). Her research explores enabling pedagogy, and she received a 2018 Australian Award for University Teaching citation for leadership in this area. She is passionate about educational access and the role universities can play in social inclusion and societal betterment. Her background in digital media production and her commitment to social inclusion inform an innovative approach to course content.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Digital and Information Literacy (Education Futures), University of South Australia
Education
  • 2012 University of South Australia, Education (Academic Specialisation)
Honours

Advance HE Senior Fellow (SFHEA)


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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