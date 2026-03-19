World's First Quantum Battery Is Well Within Reach

MENAFN - Asia Times) You're late for an important appointment. Just as you are leaving your house, you realize your phone is flat.

Imagine you could charge it almost instantly by exploiting the strange rules of quantum physics. That's the promise of quantum batteries.

My colleagues and I at CSIRO have developed the world's first quantum battery prototypes – and the direction the technology has taken is surprising.

Collective quantum effects

You may have heard of the peculiar quantum effects of superposition and entanglement, which allow mostly very tiny objects to behave very strangely. They could also allow quantum computers to solve problems that conventional computers cannot.

One strange feature of the quantum world is what are called“collective effects.” They are what give quantum batteries their unique properties.

Under the right circumstances, the storage units of quantum batteries don't act individually, but behave collectively. In a counterintuitive twist, this means the units charge faster together than if they were charging alone.

Let's say your quantum battery has N storage units, and each unit takes one second to charge. Collective effects mean that if all units are charged at once, each unit will take only 1∕√N seconds to charge.