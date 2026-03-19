4 WWE Stars Who Could Join Randy Orton In A Shocking Legacy 2.0 Reunion

Randy Orton's heel turn has sparked talk of a Legacy 2.0 revival. From Sami Zayn to Kevin Owens, here are four WWE stars who could align with The Viper in his new faction.

After Orton's heel turn, fans speculated he may have aligned with The People's Champion. With The Final Boss absent from television, Orton could reveal that a Bloodline member is part of Legacy 2.0, adding major star power to the group.

Backstage segments have shown growing friction between Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. The Master Strategist has repeatedly lost his cool, hinting at a possible heel turn. If that happens, Zayn could join Orton's faction to target Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Kevin Owens has been sidelined since 2025 with a neck injury. Before his hiatus, he was set to face Orton at WrestleMania 41. With his history against Cody Rhodes, Owens could make a surprise comeback and side with The Viper in Legacy 2.0.

NXT North American Champion Myles Borne has drawn comparisons to Orton due to his look and presence. If he drops his title before WrestleMania, Borne could be introduced into Legacy 2.0, joining Orton in a bid to challenge Cody Rhodes.