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Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) Board Changes And Corporate Update
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Board Changes and Corporate Update Toronto, Mar 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU ) (CVE:RSM ) (8TX:FRA ) (RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Simon Stilwell to its Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Chairman, effective 18 March 2026 (Canada).
Mr Stilwell's appointment follows the announcement made on 16 February 2026 regarding his proposed appointment to the Board. In connection with Mr Stilwell's appointment, Christopher Eager will transition from Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Justin Clyne is stepping down as a Director of the Company effective today, consistent with the intention previously announced on 5 January 2026 and, accordingly, resolution 5 at the forthcoming AGM relating to Justin's election will be withdrawn.
On the appointment of Mr Stilwell, Christopher Eager, CEO of Resouro, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Simon to the Board as Non-Executive Chairman. His deep experience in capital markets, governance, and strategic leadership will be invaluable as Resouro advances the development of the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project and continues to strengthen its engagement with international investors."
Mr Eager added:
"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would also like to thank Justin for his contributions to the Company, particularly his role in achieving Resouro's secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."
Mr Stilwell has more than 30 years of experience in capital markets, corporate governance, strategy execution, mergers and acquisitions, and the leadership of listed and unlisted businesses, particularly in regulated industries.
He was CEO and Founding Director of London-based investment bank Liberum Capital, which developed a strong resources franchise from inception. He was also a founder, investor and a member of the investment committee of Laurium, its natural resources fund management business.
Mr Stilwell also served as a long-standing Non-Executive Director at Gresham House Plc, an alternative asset manager, during a period of significant growth and value creation, where he chaired the remuneration committee and was a member of the audit, risk, investment and sustainability committees.
Resouro also announces a change of local agent, address and responsible person for ASX communications.
The Company has appointed Mr Dennis Wilkins as the local agent and the responsible person for ASX communication, effective today. The Company also advises of a change to the address of the appointed local agent as follows:
DWCorporate Pty Ltd
Suite 1.03, 17 Ord Street
West Perth WA 6005
Australia
Mr Wilkins is a highly experienced company secretary, who has been providing governance advice, compliance services and general corporate advisory assistance to internationally listed resource companies for 26 years.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr Wilkins will be the person responsible for communications between the Company and the ASX.
About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
-p alt="Resouro Strategic Metals Inc." src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38159en.png" />Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.
Board Changes and Corporate Update Toronto, Mar 19, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU ) (CVE:RSM ) (8TX:FRA ) (RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) announced the appointment of Simon Stilwell to its Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Chairman, effective 18 March 2026 (Canada).
Mr Stilwell's appointment follows the announcement made on 16 February 2026 regarding his proposed appointment to the Board. In connection with Mr Stilwell's appointment, Christopher Eager will transition from Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Justin Clyne is stepping down as a Director of the Company effective today, consistent with the intention previously announced on 5 January 2026 and, accordingly, resolution 5 at the forthcoming AGM relating to Justin's election will be withdrawn.
On the appointment of Mr Stilwell, Christopher Eager, CEO of Resouro, commented:
"We are delighted to welcome Simon to the Board as Non-Executive Chairman. His deep experience in capital markets, governance, and strategic leadership will be invaluable as Resouro advances the development of the Tiros Rare Earths and Titanium Project and continues to strengthen its engagement with international investors."
Mr Eager added:
"On behalf of the Board and management team, I would also like to thank Justin for his contributions to the Company, particularly his role in achieving Resouro's secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."
Mr Stilwell has more than 30 years of experience in capital markets, corporate governance, strategy execution, mergers and acquisitions, and the leadership of listed and unlisted businesses, particularly in regulated industries.
He was CEO and Founding Director of London-based investment bank Liberum Capital, which developed a strong resources franchise from inception. He was also a founder, investor and a member of the investment committee of Laurium, its natural resources fund management business.
Mr Stilwell also served as a long-standing Non-Executive Director at Gresham House Plc, an alternative asset manager, during a period of significant growth and value creation, where he chaired the remuneration committee and was a member of the audit, risk, investment and sustainability committees.
Resouro also announces a change of local agent, address and responsible person for ASX communications.
The Company has appointed Mr Dennis Wilkins as the local agent and the responsible person for ASX communication, effective today. The Company also advises of a change to the address of the appointed local agent as follows:
DWCorporate Pty Ltd
Suite 1.03, 17 Ord Street
West Perth WA 6005
Australia
Mr Wilkins is a highly experienced company secretary, who has been providing governance advice, compliance services and general corporate advisory assistance to internationally listed resource companies for 26 years.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr Wilkins will be the person responsible for communications between the Company and the ASX.
About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.
-p alt="Resouro Strategic Metals Inc." src="https://media.abnnewswire.net/images/logos/38159en.png" />Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian incorporated mineral exploration and development company, listed on the ASX, TSXV, OTC and FSE, focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project and the Novo Mundo Gold Project. The Tiros project has 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 located in the state of Minas Gerais, one of the best infrastructurally developed states of Brazil, 350 km from the state capital of Belo Horizonte. Resouro's Mineral Resource Estimate for the Tiros Project contains 165 million tonne of titanium dioxide and 5.5 million tonne of total rare earths oxides within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 1.4 billion tonne at 12% titanium dioxide and 4,000 ppm of total rare earth oxides.
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