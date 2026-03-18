Awqaf Issues Advisory For Worshippers On Eid Al-Fitr

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has issued a statement outlining a combination of guidelines for worshippers during Eid Al-Fitr to ensure their safety and good organisation.

The statement indicated that the authoritative agencies urge worshippers to adhere to the guidelines, in terms of never panicking upon hearing any national alert during the prayer and remaining inside the mosque.

In case worshippers are outside the mosque when an alert is issued, they should either go inside the mosque or remain in vehicles as per the recommended posture from the authoritative agencies until the threat is eliminated, the statement read, adding that upon finishing the prayer sermon they should exit immediately in calm and tranquility.

The ministry called for people heading toward mosques to engage in Takbeer during Eid to avoid crowding and help ensure smooth entry and exit from the mosque, adding that should the mosque become overcrowded, it is essential to move to the nearest alternative mosque.

It stressed the criticality of never praying outdoors and remaining inside the mosque only, noting that it is essential for worshippers to reduce being flanked by children and minimise women's presence as much as possible, since Eid prayer is a communal obligation, "Fard Kifayah"

Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs national alert