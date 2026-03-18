Jordanian Government: It Is Unacceptable For Citizens To Visit Embassies Of States That Targeted The Kingdom With Missiles

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson, Dr. Mohammad Al-Momani, stated that Jordan will not serve as a battlefield for any party, emphasizing that no violation of Jordanian sovereignty-whether in its skies or on its lands-will be permitted. Speaking to "Al-Mamlaka," Al-Momani explained that since the onset of the crisis, the government has operated across military, security, and economic levels to mitigate its impact on the Kingdom. He noted that this crisis, linked to the Iranian conflict, demonstrates the strength of the Jordanian state and its institutions in facing challenges through the activation of emergency plans and various alternatives to ensure the continuity of daily life for citizens.

Al-Momani pointed out that Jordan's location in the "eye of the storm" within a turbulent region requires high readiness and wise leadership. He asserted that the Kingdom's position remains consistently rational, focused on defending the homeland without aggression toward others. He confirmed Jordan's condemnation of Iranian attacks on the Gulf and the Kingdom, stressing that the state will confront anything that threatens national security. He also highlighted the intensive diplomatic role led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, whose extensive communications with international leaders aim to reduce escalation, bolstered by His Majesty's global credibility and stature.

The Minister emphasized that Jordan has never been, and will never be, a launching pad for an attack on any other country, noting that the decision regarding war and peace is an exclusive sovereign right of the Jordanian state. He explained that managing the crisis involves ongoing military and security efforts by the Armed Forces and the Royal Air Force to protect the Kingdom's skies from any missiles or drones. This is accompanied by close Royal coordination with Gulf states, which has garnered significant appreciation. Furthermore, he noted that the Armed Forces are firmly implementing border plans, similar to measures taken against terrorism and drug trafficking threats arising from the Syrian crisis.

Regarding the domestic front, Al-Momani warned against disinformation campaigns, fake news, and fabricated videos intended to undermine national morale and stir instability. He confirmed that the government is applying the law against anyone who insults or publishes content harming national security, calling on citizens to remain vigilant and avoid sharing material that damages national unity. Al-Momani concluded by stating that it is unacceptable for any Jordanian to visit the embassy of a state that has bombarded their country with missiles and drones. He deemed such an act impermissible under any circumstances or for any occasion, as that state directly targeted the territory of the Kingdom.