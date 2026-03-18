Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Martial Arts History Museum to Induct Taebo King Billy Blanks Into Hall of Fame

19.03.2026 / 02:01 CET/CEST

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GLENDALE, CA - March 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - The Martial Arts History Museum proudly announces the induction of martial arts pioneer and global fitness innovator Billy Blanks into its prestigious Museum Hall of Fame on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 4 pm. This distinguished honor is reserved for individuals who have gone beyond the expected to reshape and elevate the course of martial arts history, recognizing Blanks' extraordinary and lasting contributions through his creation of Tae Bo. Blanks' development of Tae Bo marked a turning point not only within martial arts, but across the entire global fitness landscape. By blending traditional martial arts techniques with high-energy aerobic exercise, he created a program that was accessible, empowering, and transformative for people of all backgrounds. His work introduced millions to the discipline, philosophy, and physical benefits of martial arts in a way that transcended cultural and geographic boundaries, inspiring a worldwide movement centered on health, confidence, and personal growth. The Hall of Fame at the Martial Arts History Museum represents the pinnacle of achievement within the institution and stands as its highest and most selective honor. Inductees are chosen for their profound influence, innovation, and ability to change the direction of martial arts for the better. Entry into this Hall signifies not only excellence, but a legacy that will endure for generations. As part of this historic occasion, the Museum will also unveil Billy Blanks' original Tae Bo shorts, which will be placed on permanent display. This artifact symbolizes the cultural impact of Tae Bo and serves as a tangible reminder of a movement that brought martial arts into homes, gyms, and communities around the world. Blank's name will also appear on the museum's Hall of Fame wall. “Billy Blanks didn't just create a workout - he created a global phenomenon that redefined how people experience martial arts,” said Museum president Michael Matsuda.“His vision bridged the gap between tradition and modern fitness, opening doors for millions to engage with the arts in a meaningful and life-changing way.” The induction ceremony will bring together supporters, practitioners, and members of the community to celebrate a legacy rooted in innovation, dedication, and inspiration. The public is invited to be part of this special moment as the Museum honors one of the most influential figures in modern martial arts history. The event cost is $20 for adults, $5 for kids and begins at 4 pm. A table for the purchase of Billy Blanks' items will also be available. For more information, please visit the Martial Arts History Museum or contact ....News Source: Martial Arts History Museum

19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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