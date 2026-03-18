AWE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AWE2026 Signals the Future: A Defining Moment for the Age of AI

19.03.2026 / 03:50 CET/CEST

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SHANGHAI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15, the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026 (AWE2026) concluded after four dynamic days, bringing together 1,200+ global companies and innovators to showcase AI-powered smart living. Preliminary figures from AWE show attendance surged by more than 30% year-on-year, making it the world's largest consumer tech exhibition.



The main venue at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre spanned over 140,000 square meters, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors for immersive experiences. The Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone venue featured a streamlined entry for international attendees with pre-registration and visa-free access, letting them attend the show upon arrival. Centered on the theme "Smart AI, Smarter Future," AWE2026 saw leading companies showcase how AI is transforming every aspect of smart living. Haier and Dreame stood out with entire-hall exhibitions exceeding 10,000 square meters each. Haier unveiled its upgraded AI Eye 2.0 and launched the Seeker lineup of L4 intelligent appliances, featuring three types of household service robots for cleaning, companionship, and domestic assistance. Dreame presented a full-range ecosystem covering smart appliances, smartphones, vehicles, aerospace exploration, energy management, and computing power, with flagship debuts including a clothes-folding robot, its self-developed "Chixiao 01" mobile processor, and the Nebula NEXT 01X. In the smart home space, brands including Haier, Huawei, Hisense, Siemens, and Panasonic highlighted deeply integrated AI products, showing the shift from passive to actively serving appliances. Home service robotics emerged as a major highlight, with companies such as Haier, Hisense, TCL, Fotile, Roborock, MOVA, Ecovacs, and Dreame unveiling everything from companion robots and robotic kitchens to wheeled and even flying cleaning devices, unlocking new levels of hands-free living. Embodied AI also took center stage. Companies including Unitree, Agibot, MagicLab, Tesla, DEEP Robotics, ULS Robotics, Tars, Zeroth, Genisom AI, and others showcased robots capable of complex tasks-from boxing and embroidery to unscrewing bottle caps-showing rapid advances in perception and motion control. In the smart terminal sector, brands such as Huawei, Dreame, BOE, Aridge, BYD, Tesla, Vertaxi, NAVEE, Segway-Ninebot, and Sky Motor showcased next-generation solutions including electric vehicles, water-based aircraft, flying cars, and smart two-wheelers. Meanwhile, companies including Qwen, XREAL, Lenovo, ZTE, Insta360, TCL RayNeo, Robam, Shokz, Rokid and Orka Tech unveiled the latest wave of AI-powered devices, from smart glasses and smartphones to PCs, earbuds, and action cameras. Beyond devices, AWE2026 also spotlighted breakthroughs in chips and computing from Intel, Lisuan Tech, MiniMax, Dreame, Ugreen and Moore Threads alongside next-generation display technologies from Sony, Hisense, TCL, LG, Changhong, and Skyworth, and brain-computer interface innovations from BrainCo, Stonehill, and others highlighted advances in human-machine integration. 2026, hailed as the "year of robotics," kicked off with AWE2026's spectacular AI showcase, making one thing clear: the future is here. As nearly 10,000 intelligent products move from exhibition floors into daily life and human-machine interaction grows smoother, AWE signals more than innovation-it marks the starting line for an industry-wide transformation, accelerating a new era of human-machine coexistence. Photo -



View original content: 19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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