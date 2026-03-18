As Global Settlement Efficiency Becomes Industry Focus, Futurionex Releases Multi-Chain Cross-Border Payment Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRASÍLIA, Brazil, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global trade digitization and cross-border capital flows accelerate, the international payment system is entering a new phase of technological upgrading. According to the World Bank and several financial research institutions, traditional cross-border payments still require an average settlement cycle of 1 to 3 business days, while fees in some regions can exceed 5% of the transaction amount. At the same time, the rise of stablecoins and blockchain payment networks is creating new technological pathways for international settlements.

Against this backdrop, digital asset service platforms are exploring multi-chain cross-border payment solutions to improve efficiency while meeting regulatory requirements. Futurionex, a digital asset trading platform, has recently launched a multi-chain cross-border payment solution that combines a cross-chain bridging mechanism with a synchronized fiat and crypto settlement architecture, providing new technical infrastructure for international trade and cross-border services.

The solution includes a cross-chain gateway, lightweight client verification module, and compliance settlement layer, supporting payments across multiple mainstream public chains and stablecoin assets. In cross-chain communication, Futurionex applies signature verification and zero-knowledge proof technology to encrypt and verify information, making asset transfers verifiable and traceable while reducing risks such as cross-chain attacks and data tampering.

For settlement, the system adopts a dual-track structure of“on-chain asset confirmation + synchronized fiat clearing.” Through cooperation with compliant payment institutions, crypto payments and corresponding fiat settlements can be completed within a short period, significantly shortening the cycle compared with traditional cross-border remittance. The system also supports real-time exchange rate locking to reduce uncertainty caused by short-term market fluctuations.

Compliance remains essential to cross-border payment adoption. Futurionex has embedded a programmable compliance rules engine that can automatically invoke KYC, AML, Travel Rule, and CTF procedures according to different jurisdictions. All transaction data generates traceable audit records, while strategy version management helps ensure accurate implementation of regional regulatory rules.

David Lee, Chief Operating Officer at Futurionex, said that improving cross-border payment efficiency depends not only on technological innovation, but also on the coordinated development of regulatory and compliance systems. He added that by integrating multi-chain technology with compliance rules, the platform aims to provide a more transparent and efficient path for global capital flows while maintaining full respect for regulation.

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