Japan Trades Its Shield For A Sword Sharpened For China

MENAFN - Asia Times) In the early hours of a quiet morning in March 2026, a tightly guarded military convoy moved through Kumamoto Prefecture in southern Japan. Its destination was Camp Kengun, a base operated by the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The vehicles carried launch units of the upgraded Type-12 Surface-to-Ship Missile, deployed under strict secrecy.

The operation symbolized a turning point in Japan's postwar security policy. For the first time since the end of World War II, Tokyo is fielding strike capabilities capable of reaching targets far beyond its own territory. The shift reflects the emergence of what Japanese strategists increasingly describe as“active deterrence,” a doctrine that will reshape the strategic balance across the Indo-Pacific.

The timing was hardly coincidental. Tensions in the Taiwan Strait remain volatile, while disputes in the East China Sea continue to intensify. For decades, Japan maintained a defensive posture focused primarily on protecting its own islands.

That paradigm began to change after Tokyo revised its 2022 National Security Strategy. The document formally introduced the concept of counterstrike capability, allowing Japan to strike enemy military bases beyond its borders if an attack is imminent or already underway.

This shift fundamentally alters the traditional structure of the US-Japan alliance. Historically, Japan acted as the defensive shield while the United States provided the offensive spear. The extended-range Type-12 missile now blurs that division. With a reach approaching 1,000 kilometers, Japan is gradually developing the ability to project military power independently.

From Japan's southwestern island chain, the missile's operational radius extends toward key coastal regions of China and strategic facilities in North Korea. This capability marks a significant departure from Japan's strictly defensive posture, giving Tokyo new leverage in regional deterrence calculations.

The Type-12 missile is developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, long regarded as the backbone of Japan's defense manufacturing sector. Yet the upgraded version represents far more than a technical refinement.