Devotees In Large Numbers Throng Temples Across Nation On First Day Of Chaitra Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Devotees in large numbers thronged temples across the country on Thursday as India marked Chaitra Navratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga with prayers, fasting and rituals.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, holds special significance as it culminates on the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year.

Throughout the nine days, devotees celebrate with deep faith and enthusiasm, worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga and observing rituals in accordance with the tradition of wearing specific colours associated with each day.

Many devotees begin fasting from Pratipada and continue until Navami, seeking the blessings of the Goddess and spiritual fulfilment.

In Uttarakhand, a large number of devotees gathered at the Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar to offer prayers on the first day of the festival.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee said,“During Navratri, devotees believe that Mata Rani fulfils the wishes of all who pray with a true heart.”

The temple priest also highlighted the significance of the occasion and the influx of worshippers.

“During Navratri, a large crowd gathers at the temple, with devotees coming from near and far to offer prayers and seek blessings. Devotees perform rituals by offering flowers, sweets, coconut, and other traditional items to please the Goddess,” he told IANS.

Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, pilgrims made their way in large numbers to the Vaishno Devi Temple to seek the blessings of the deity at the start of the festival.

One of the devotees said,“I come here almost every year, but this is my first time visiting during Navratri. I am deeply devoted to Mata Rani, and it is very special for me to see the temple beautifully decorated for the occasion.”

In the national capital as well, devotees visited the Kalka Ji Temple to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mata Kalka, reflecting the widespread observance of the festival across the country.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee said,“Every year during Navratri, I come here. The temple's rules and arrangements are well-managed, which is why I visit regularly.”

“I have been visiting this temple for darshan for the past 20 years, and by the grace of Mata Rani, everyone's wishes are fulfilled...During every Navratri, a large number of devotees come here with deep faith,” another told IANS.

Authorities at various religious sites have made arrangements to manage the large crowds, as the celebrations continue over the coming days with rituals, prayers and devotional activities.