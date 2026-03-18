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"Russian Language Translation Needs Met by Language Experts"The Israel Translators Association (ITA) offers access to highly qualified Russian-language translators and interpreters covering combinations with Hebrew, English, Ukrainian, French, German, and more. Members specialize across medicine, law, technology, arts, business, and academia. Services extend beyond translation to include interpretation, subtitling, and localisation - all delivered under a strict professional code of ethics.

The Israel Translators Association:

Your Russian Language Translation Needs Met by Language Experts

Israel has one of the world's largest and most vibrant Russian-speaking communities, and the Israel Translators Association (ITA) reflects that richness. Among our members is a diverse and highly qualified group of translators and interpreters specialising in Russian - offering an exceptional range of expertise, language combinations, and professional services.

A Community of Russian-Language Professionals

ITA members working with Russian cover an impressive spread of language combinations - Russian with Hebrew, English, Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Czech, French, German, Spanish, and Italian. Whether your target output is in any of these languages, you have a choice of qualified professionals to meet your needs.

Specialisations Matching Your World

The depth of expertise among ITA's Russian-language members is exceptional. Whatever your field, there is a specialist to serve you:

. Medical and pharmaceutical: cardiology, clinical trials, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, psychiatry, FDA documentation, and more

. Legal: contracts, family law, intellectual property, notarized documents, wills

. Industry and technology: aviation, aerospace, engineering, nuclear power, information security, hi-tech

. Arts and culture: cinema, theatre, music, poetry, screenplays, museum publications, art history

. Jewish studies and history: Holocaust documentation, Zionism, Judaica, Jewish though and history

. Business: advertising, branding, e-commerce, financial and accounting documents

. Academic and humanities: manuscripts, linguistics, philosophy, current affairs

Beyond Translation

ITA's Russian-language members offer a full range of expert language services to meet your purposes and requirements, working from a variety of technologies and formats in the following fields: interpretation, subtitling, localisation, transcreation, post-editing, proofreading, and summarising.

Professional Standards, Confidentiality, and Trust

Every ITA member is bound by a professional code of ethics placing client confidentiality at its centre. Your documents, your information, and your data are in safe hands.

Find a professional Russian-language translator or interpreter to match your needs