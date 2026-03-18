Bitcoin Slips Below $71K As On-Chain Data Signals Bullish Momentum

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin retraced about 7% after briefly touching the $76,000 mark earlier in the week, as a confluence of macro headlines trimmed risk appetite. A jump in oil prices tied to Middle East tensions and a hotter-than-expected producer price index added headwinds for risk assets, including equities. Yet optimism about the longer-term narrative persists: persistent spot-market demand, manageable leverage, and a potential rotation from gold could sustain the rally despite a near-term pullback.

Oil traded above $98 a barrel after reports of heightened tensions in the region, while the US producer price index rose more than expected, complicating the outlook for monetary policy. The S&P 500 remained within striking distance of its all-time highs just weeks earlier, even as recent US data showed some softness in the labor market. Against this backdrop, investors kept an eye on Bitcoin 's price action, viewing the move as a pause in momentum rather than a reversal of the bull case, particularly given how spot demand and institutional buying have shaped the market in recent weeks.

Spot market demand, reinforced by US-listed spot Bitcoin inflows and significant buying by strategy-minded investors, has helped sustain upwards momentum. Leverage in the Bitcoin long-side remains moderate, reducing the risk of cascading liquidations if prices slip further. Rising inflation concerns and weaker fixed-income returns are fueling a potential rotation from gold into Bitcoin over time. Derivative signals show bears are not flooding the market with excessive leverage; while funding rates have turned negative, they stay below historically aggressive levels, indicating a broader preference for cautious risk-taking.

Key takeawaysSpot demand remains a stabilizing force

In recent sessions, Bitcoin's move higher has been supported by a steady stream of demand from the spot market, rather than a heavy reliance on speculative leverage in the futures arena. Market observers pointed to ongoing accumulation inUS-listed spot-market products and notable buying activity by the Strategy group's backers, highlighting a trend toward price discovery driven by real demand rather than purely synthetic liquidity. This dynamic is seen as a more durable underpinning for upside than a mere tilt toward derivatives-driven speculative bets.

Analysts also note that the immediate risk of a violent, cascading liquidation squeeze appears limited. Data on leveraged positions suggest traders are not collectively overexposed to bullish bets, even if Bitcoin tests lower levels in the near term. A hypothetical $450 million liquidation scenario tied to a move back toward the 68,000 area would still represent a small fraction of the overall open interest, reinforcing the view that current risk is more about price retries than systemic margin calls.

Macro backdrop and the path of policy

Although volatility has risen with energy prices and inflation concerns, the equity backdrop has not collapsed. The S&P 500 hovered within a short distance of record levels, while ongoing headlines around inflation and policy expectations shaped traders' risk budgeting. The US 2-year Treasury yield stood around 3.71%, and inflation expectations from the Cleveland Fed around 2.27%, translating into a modestly positive carry for holders of cash and fixed income relative to the uncertain macro regime. In market terms, this environment tends to favor assets that can act as inflation hedges or portfolio diversifiers, which has historically been Bitcoin's longer-run narrative for many participants.

Fed policy expectations also shifted. Volatility in rate outlooks was underscored by the CME FedWatch Tool, which indicated a sharp drop in odds of a near-term rate cut or hold, with probabilities of sustained rates by September moving from the mid-to-high range toward a tighter stance picture. In other words, the horizon for monetary support remains uncertain, nudging investors to consider hedges beyond traditional assets.

Derivatives signals and the risk outlook

From a derivatives perspective, negative funding rates for Bitcoin futures have been a feature of late, suggesting that shorts have paid to maintain positions and that bears may be more aggressive than the price action alone would imply. Yet, the funding rate has hovered below the neutral 6%–12% band even as Bitcoin traded above the previous highs, implying that the market's buoyancy is being driven more by spot demand than margin-driven speculation. This nuance matters for risk managers and long-term holders alike, as it points to a steadier ascent rather than an abrupt, leverage-fueled ascent or collapse.

Industry trackers also highlight ongoing spot ETF activity. While inflows into spot product offerings can be lumpy, sustained accumulation supports a different dynamic than futures-only rallies, with investors signaling a willingness to own Bitcoin as a core asset rather than as a speculative bet on volatility alone.

Gold rotation and what it could mean for Bitcoin

Another angle traders are watching is the potential rotation away from gold as inflation pressures persist. Gold's price action has shown signs of fatigue after a period of firmness, which could, over time, create room for Bitcoin to capture risk-off and risk-on demand that might otherwise have found a home in gold. While this is not a guaranteed path, the argument stands: if inflation remains stubborn and fixed-income alternatives underperform, Bitcoin could increasingly position itself as a diversifying asset in portfolios seeking inflation protection and asymmetric upside potential.

In the near term, the market will likely keep a close eye on both macro data and energy-price trajectories, as both have historically been proximate drivers of risk appetite and correlation patterns across assets. The balance between inflation signals, policy expectations, and real-world demand for Bitcoin will shape whether the current pullback evolves into a consolidation or a pause before renewed leg higher.

Related industry observations have underscored a broader sentiment among institutions: while interest in cryptocurrency exposure remains, investors are seeking more resilience in the face of macro uncertainty. The ongoing debate about how crypto assets fit within traditional portfolios-especially as a potential hedge against inflation-continues to inform how market participants allocate to Bitcoin in the months ahead.

What remains uncertain is how quickly spot-demand momentum translates into durable price gains, and whether external shocks-such as further geopolitical tensions or unexpected shifts in energy prices-could reintroduce volatility. Still, the current data points suggest Bitcoin's upside is anchored less by speculative leverage and more by genuine demand from buyers who view it as a constructive component of a diversified, risk-managed crypto exposure.

Readers should watch for continued spot-market inflows, evolving ETF dynamics, and the macro data flow over the coming weeks to gauge whether Bitcoin can reclaim its recent highs or establish a new range as policy expectations firm up.

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