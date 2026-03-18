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Qatar Airways Advises Passengers Not To Arrive Earlier Than 4 Hours Before Scheduled Departure Time

Qatar Airways Advises Passengers Not To Arrive Earlier Than 4 Hours Before Scheduled Departure Time


2026-03-18 07:10:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways issued a statement kindly requesting passengers departing from Hamad International Airport (DOH) not to arrive earlier than 4 hours before their scheduled departure time.

"Only passengers with a confirmed booking should travel to the airport. We recommend checking your flight status via the Qatar Airways website or mobile app before departure," the national carrier added.

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The Peninsula

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