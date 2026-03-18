Jordanian Field Hospital Teams In Nablus 10 Arrive

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – The Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus 10 teams arrived in Nablus, the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday evening to provide medical and humanitarian care to Palestinians and support them.Established in accordance with royal directives, the hospital includes specialised medical personnel in various fields, including general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmology, dentistry and emergency medicine, alongside nursing and technical staff, to deliver comprehensive medical and therapeutic services to patients.The deployment of the teams continues the humanitarian and medical role played by the Jordanian Armed Forces in supporting Palestinians and providing essential assistance, reaffirming Jordan's steadfast commitment to stand by its brothers and sisters in all circumstances.Meanwhile, the staff of the Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/9 returned to Jordan on Wednesday after completing their humanitarian and medical mission.During their deployment, they provided medical services to residents of Nablus Governorate and surrounding areas, helping alleviate their suffering.The teams treated approximately 20,600 patients and performed more than 90 major and minor surgical operations.