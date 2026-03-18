Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
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FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Information included in this press release is a summary of results and financial statement excerpts and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements ("Annual Financial Statements") and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2025 which can be found on SEDAR+ at and is also available on the Company's website at .
All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, unless otherwise indicated. In addition, all results are reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these following consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at or on .
TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars except for shares and per share amounts)
|
|Note
|
| Year ended
December
31, 2025
|
|
| Year ended
December
31, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Revenues
|17
|$
|54,113
|
|$
|44,311
|
|Cost of sales
|5, 17
|
|24,519
|
|
|20,289
|
|
|
|
|29,594
|
|
|24,022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales and marketing
|12(d)
|
|10,465
|
|
|8,601
|
|Research and development
|12(d)
|
|6,884
|
|
|7,003
|
|General and administrative
|12(d)
|
|10,073
|
|
|7,928
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|1,670
|
|
|1,752
|
|
|
|
|29,092
|
|
|25,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating income (loss)
|
|
|502
|
|
|(1,262
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Other (expenses) earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|(328
|)
|
|233
|
|Interest income
|
|
|95
|
|
|-
|
|Finance expenses
|13
|
|(1,165
|)
|
|(1,587
|)
|Unrealized gain on loan modification
|10
|
|16
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|(1,382
|)
|
|(1,354
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
|(880
|)
|
|(2,616
|)
|Income tax expense
|14
|
|112
|
|
|12
|
|Loss for the period
|
|
|(992
|)
|
|(2,628
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
|2
|
|
|(10
|)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|
|$
|(989
|)
|$
|(2,638
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss per share (basic and diluted)
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|
|
|
|
|
| Weighted average number of shares
outstanding (basic and diluted)
|15
|
|51,195,989
|
|
|48,386,926
|
|See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|
|
TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|Note
|
|2025
|
|
|2024
|
|Assets
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|
|$
|12,618
|
|$
|13,219
|
|Accounts receivable
|4
|
|9,870
|
|
|10,011
|
|Inventory
|5
|
|7,954
|
|
|4,832
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|2,004
|
|
|1,829
|
|Total current assets
|
|
|32,446
|
|
|29,891
|
|Property and equipment
|6
|
|1,160
|
|
|731
|
|Right-of-use assets
|8
|
|1,462
|
|
|2,038
|
|Intangible assets
|7
|
|4,674
|
|
|5,443
|
|Goodwill
|7
|
|3,445
|
|
|3,445
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|43,187
|
|$
|41,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|9
|$
|18,453
|
|$
|15,629
|
|Deferred revenue and deposits
|
|
|8,209
|
|
|6,055
|
|Lease liabilities
|11
|
|746
|
|
|843
|
|Line of credit
|10
|
|-
|
|
|3,679
|
|Term loan - current portion
|10
|
|1,596
|
|
|1,535
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
|29,004
|
|
|27,740
|
|Accrued warranty
|9
|
|525
|
|
|-
|
|Deferred revenue and deposits
|
|
|13
|
|
|103
|
|Lease liabilities
|
|
|976
|
|
|1,392
|
|Term loan
|10
|
|5,167
|
|
|5,372
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|35,685
|
|
|34,607
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|7,502
|
|
|6,941
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|43,187
|
|$
|41,548
|
|See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
|
|
|
|
TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
|Note
|
| Year ended
December 31,
2025
|
|
| Year ended
December 31,
2024
|
|Cash (used in) provided by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss for the period
|
|$
|(992
|)
|$
|(2,628
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile loss for the period to net cash flows:
|
|
|Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|171
|
|
|(76
|)
|Depreciation of equipment
|
|
|324
|
|
|340
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|770
|
|
|770
|
|Amortization of right-of-use asset
|
|
|576
|
|
|642
|
|Share-based compensation
|12 (d)
|
|1,188
|
|
|596
|
|Finance expenses
|
|
|1,165
|
|
|1,587
|
|Amortization of deferred financing cost
|
|
|21
|
|
|21
|
|Unrealized gain on loan modification
|
|
|(14
|)
|
|-
|
|Changes in Non-Cash Operating Working Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|4
|
|141
|
|
|(2,140
|)
|Inventory
|5
|
|(3,122
|)
|
|1,803
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|(177
|)
|
|(363
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|9
|
|2,825
|
|
|1,901
|
|Accrued warranty
|9
|
|525
|
|
|-
|
|Deferred revenue and deposits
|
|
|2,064
|
|
|1,772
|
|Lease payments for interest
|
|
|(155
|)
|
|(202
|)
|Interest paid on loans
|10
|
|(593
|)
|
|(1,385
|)
|Net cash provided by Operating Activities
|
|
|4,715
|
|
|2,638
|
|Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Purchase of equipment
|
|
|(753
|)
|
|(409
|)
|Net Cash used in Investing Activities
|
|
|(753
|)
|
|(409
|)
|Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Repayment of indebtedness
|
|
|(4,245
|)
|
|(4,821
|)
|Proceeds from indebtedness
|10
|
|-
|
|
|4,000
|
|Change in restricted cash
|
|
|-
|
|
|673
|
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|
|
|(690
|)
|
|(659
|)
|Issuance of common shares from financing
|
|
|-
|
|
|7,296
|
|Issuance of common shares - other
|12 (b)(c)
|
|363
|
|
|-
|
|Share issuance costs
|
|
|-
|
|
|(632
|)
|Net Cash (used in) provided by Financing Activities
|
|
|(4,572
|)
|
|5,857
|
|Effect of foreign exchange on cash
|
|
|9
|
|
|(20
|)
|(Decrease) Increase in cash
|
|
|(601
|)
|
|8,066
|
|Cash, beginning of period
|
|
|13,219
|
|
|5,154
|
|Cash, end of period
|
|$
|12,618
|
|$
|13,219
|
NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, determined in accordance with IFRS, as indicators of our performance.
We provide these additional non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities.a) "EBITDA" is comprised of income (loss) adjusted for interest, income tax and depreciation and amortization. Management believes that EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. b) "Adjusted EBITDA" is comprised of income (loss) adjusted for interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, foreign exchange gain (loss) and other income / expenses not attributable to the operations of the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company excluded non-recurring items including restructuring expenses in our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA as these expenses are not representative of ongoing operating performance.
This press release also refers to the following non-IFRS ratios:c) "Gross Profit" is comprised of revenues less cost of sales. Management believes that Gross Profit is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. d) "Gross Profit Margin" is comprised of Gross Profit expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Gross Profit Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company. e) "Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is comprised of Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of the Company's revenues. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a useful indicator for investors, and is used by management, in evaluating the operating performance of the Company.
This press release also refers to the following supplementary financial measures:
- f) "Recurring Revenue" is comprised of the Company's revenues recognized in a period that are recurring in nature and attributable to its analytics, subscriptions and software as a service ("SaaS") offerings, hosting services, software maintenance and technical support agreement services.
g) "Annual Recurring Revenue" or "ARR" is comprised of the Company's Recurring Revenue as expressed on a forward-looking annualized revenue attributable to its analytics, subscriptions and SaaS offerings, hosting services, software maintenance and technical support services agreements at a point in time.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
| Three months
ended
December 31, 2025
|
| Three months
ended
December 31, 2024
|
| Twelve months
ended
December 31, 2025
|
| Twelve months
ended
December 31, 2024
|
|Revenue
|$
|14,925
|
|$
|12,589
|
|$
|54,113
|
|$
|44,311
|
|Gross Profit
|
|8,347
|
|
|6,594
|
|
|29,594
|
|
|24,022
|
|Gross Profit Margin % 1
|
|56%
|
|
|52%
|
|
|55%
|
|
|54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adjusted EBITDA 1
|$
|1,335
|
|$
|1,436
|
|$
|3,359
|
|$
|1,311
|
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1
|
|9%
|
|
|11%
|
|
|6%
|
|
|3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income (loss) for the period
|$
|179
|
|$
|289
|
|$
|(992
|)
|$
|(2,628
|)
|Income (loss) per share (diluted)
|$
|0.00
|
|$
|0.01
|
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|51,513,774
|
|
|50,845,942
|
|
|51,195,989
|
|
|48,386,926
|
|Diluted
|
|57,968,710
|
|
|57,363,615
|
|
|51,195,989
|
|
|48,386,926
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|$
|12,618
|
|$
|13,219
|
|$
|12,618
|
|$
|13,219
|
GROSS PROFIT 1 AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 1 CALCULATIONS
|Three months ended December 31, 2025
| Connected
Devices
|
|%
|
| Software and Services
|
|%
|
|Total
|
|
|%
|
|Revenue
|$
|9,340
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|5,585
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|14,925
|
|
|100.0%
|
|Cost of sales
|
|5,773
|
|
|61.8%
|
|
|805
|
|
|14.4%
|
|
|6,578
|
|
|44.1%
|
|Gross Profit
|$
|3,567
|
|
|38.2%
|
|$
|4,780
|
|
|85.6%
|
|$
|8,347
|
|
|55.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Percentage of Total Gross Profit
|
|43%
|
|
|
|
|57%
|
|
|
|
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three months ended December 31, 2024
| Connected
Devices
|
|%
|
| Software and Services
|
|%
|
|Total
|
|
|%
|
|Revenue
|$
|7,713
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|4,876
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|12,589
|
|
|100.0%
|
|Cost of sales
|
|4,927
|
|
|63.9%
|
|
|1,068
|
|
|21.9%
|
|
|5,995
|
|
|47.6%
|
|Gross Profit
|$
|2,786
|
|
|36.1%
|
|$
|3,808
|
|
|78.1%
|
|$
|6,594
|
|
|52.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Percentage of Total Gross Profit
|
|42%
|
|
|
|
|58%
|
|
|
|
|100%
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT 1 AND GROSS PROFIT MARGIN 1 CALCULATIONS CONTINUED
|Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
| Connected
Devices
|
|%
|
| Software and Services
|
|%
|
|Total
|
|
|%
|
|Revenue
|$
|35,289
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|18,824
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|54,113
|
|
|100.0%
|
|Cost of sales
|
|20,298
|
|
|57.5%
|
|
|4,221
|
|
|22.4%
|
|
|24,519
|
|
|45.3%
|
|Gross Profit
|$
|14,991
|
|
|42.5%
|
|$
|14,603
|
|
|77.6%
|
|$
|29,594
|
|
|54.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Percentage of Total Gross Profit
|
|51%
|
|
|
|
|49%
|
|
|
|
|100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
| Connected
Devices
|%
|Software and Services
|%
|Total
|%
|Revenue
|$
|27,625
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|16,686
|
|
|100.0%
|
|$
|44,311
|
|
|100.0%
|
|Cost of sales
|
|16,364
|
|
|59.2%
|
|
|3,925
|
|
|23.5%
|
|
|20,289
|
|
|45.8%
|
|Gross Profit
|$
|11,260
|
|
|40.8%
|
|$
|12,761
|
|
|76.5%
|
|$
|24,022
|
|
|54.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Percentage of Total Gross Profit
|
|47%
|
|
|
|
|53%
|
|
|
|
|100%
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA 1
|
|
| Three months ended December 31, 2025
|
| Three months ended December 31, 2024
|
| Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
|
| Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
|Income (loss) for the period
|$
|179
|
|$
|289
|
|$
|(992
|)
|$
|(2,628
|)
|Finance expense
|
|244
|
|
|351
|
|
|1,165
|
|
|1,587
|
|Interest income
|
|(62
|)
|
|-
|
|
|(95
|)
|
|-
|
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|
|87
|
|
|(10
|)
|
|112
|
|
|12
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|423
|
|
|429
|
|
|1,670
|
|
|1,752
|
|EBITDA
|
|871
|
|
|1,060
|
|
|1,860
|
|
|723
|
|Stock-based compensation
|
|387
|
|
|212
|
|
|1,188
|
|
|596
|
|Foreign exchange
|
|76
|
|
|(61
|)
|
|328
|
|
|(233
|)
|Restructing cost
|
|-
|
|
|225
|
|
|-
|
|
|225
|
|Unrealized gain on loan modification
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(16
|)
|
|-
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,335
|
|$
|1,436
|
|$
|3,359
|
|$
|1,311
|
ABOUT TANTALUS SYSTEMS HOLDING INC. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. All our technology is grounded in a data-centric approach that is designed to help utilities find the most cost-effective path to grid modernization with the least risk. Ultimately, we deliver Unified Intelligence to utilities of all kinds, so they can leverage data and insights across their entire grid, no matter what devices, systems or vendors they choose to work with. Learn more at Text> STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements such as those relating to the ability of Tantalus' solutions, including the TRUSense Gateway, the Company's growth trajectory, use of proceeds, the Company's plans, objectives, strategy and expectations for its business, results of operations and financial condition, the adoption of the Company's solutions by customers in accordance with the Company's ordinary business practices and terms and the anticipated risks to the business operations of the Company and its customers.
To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes a "financial outlook" within the meaning of securities laws, such information is being provided because management's estimate of the future financial performance of Tantalus is useful to investors, and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and that they should not place undue reliance on such information.
In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, Tantalus has made numerous assumptions, regarding, among other things: increasing demand for the Company's solutions in support of utilities' grid modernization efforts, the commercialization and adoption of the TRUSense Gateway, its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement its growth strategy, its ability to retain key personnel, its ability to maintain existing customer relationships and to continue to expand its customers' use of the Company's products and solutions, its ability to acquire new customers, its ability to enhance the Company's offerings to remain at the forefront of its industry, the impact of competition, the successful integration of future acquisitions, the impact of tariffs and any changes to tariffs on the Company's business and financial condition, the ability of the Company to execute on its plans, the absence of material adverse changes in the Company's business, its industry or the global economy and that the risks and uncertainties described under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated on or about March 18, 2026 will not materialize. While Tantalus considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause Tantalus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Tantalus is disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated on or about March 18, 2026, as well as those risk factors included with Tantalus' continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at . If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above should be considered carefully by prospective investors.
All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and Tantalus disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
CONTACT TANTALUS
Deborah Honig
Investor Relations
647-203-8793 | rel="nofollow" href="...">...
1 See definitions for Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures above.
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Source: Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.
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