Women For Change And Edelman Take Home Best In Show At African Sabres

MENAFN - PRovoke) JOHANNESBURG-“The Unburied Casket,” a campaign conducted by Edelman on behalf of the nonprofit Women For Change, took home the Platinum SABRE Award for the best public relations campaign in Africa last year, presented at the African SABRE Awards dinner in Johannesburg.The campaign used the powerful symbol of the titular unburied casket to draw attention to the problem of gender-based violence in South Africa, staging a live procession to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to confront the nation's leaders with the impact of inaction on the topic. The campaign garnered 150,000 signatures for a petition to the government and generated more than 890 media stories, becoming the number one trending topic on Twitter in the nation.“But what most impressed our judges was the real world impact of the campaign,” says Paul Holmes, who chaired this year's African SABRE jury.“Within a week there was government action, including a signed memorandum by the Deputy Minister for Women and a 90-day national crackdown on femicide and gender-based violence.”The“The Unburied Casket” beat out four other finalists for Best in Show at the awards dinner. They were:2. Behind The Label - Salvation Army with Clockwork3. From Promises To Proofs - The Presidency with Chain Reactions Africa4. Afrobeats: Culture in Motion - Spotify with Irvine Partners5. AfroBEATanicals - Ab InBEV - Black Crown with Retroviral & Run Jump Fly

“What we saw overall was that public relations that drives social change is still very much alive in Africa, where public relations professionals delight in storytelling that moves both people and policy,” says Holmes.“At the same time, a number of the best campaigns we saw this year tapped into or created cultural moments, especially those that celebrate the continent's rich culture and heritage.”



Twenty-five different agencies received trophies on the night, across more than 40 categories. South African firm Clockwork was the biggest winner with four, while Edelman took home three trophies (not including its Platinum), along with Chain Reactions Africa and Retroviral.



The awards dinner was held in partnership with the Public Relations & Communications Association at its annual conference in Johannesburg.



A complete list of winners can be found here.