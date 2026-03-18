Iran's Nuclear Materials And Equipment By No Means 'Obliterated'

MENAFN - Asia Times) Before launching his war on Iran, President Donald Trump said his most important goal was that Iran would“never have a nuclear weapon.” Yet it is not clear what, if anything, his administration has planned for dealing with Iran's stock of enriched uranium that could be used to make nuclear bombs – or its remaining deeply buried nuclear facilities, and the nuclear equipment that might be in them or hidden elsewhere.

US and Israeli strikes in June 2025 seriously damaged Iran's major nuclear facilities and killed several prominent scientists associated with the country's nuclear program. However, contrary to Trump's claim that the Iranian nuclear program had been“completely obliterated,” it appears that Iran had stored much or all of its enriched uranium in deep tunnels that were not destroyed.

The Trump administration's demand, just two days before the attacks began, that Iran export its enriched uranium stocks represented a tacit acknowledgment that Iran's government still had control of this material or could get access to it.

So, as airstrikes on Iran continue, an unclear fate faces several elements of Iran's nuclear program, including:

its stock of enriched uranium; its centrifuges for enriching more uranium, and parts for more centrifuges; any equipment it may have for turning enriched uranium into metal, shaping it into nuclear weapons components and taking other weapons-assembly steps; the documents and expertise from its past nuclear weapons program; and its as-yet-intact nuclear facilities that are deep underground.

I have been studying steps to stop the spread of nuclear weapons – including managing the dangers of Iran's nuclear program – for decades. My conclusion: If all these capabilities remain in place, the war will have accomplished little in reducing Iran's nuclear capability – while likely increasing the government's belief that it needs a nuclear weapon to defend itself.

Where could Iran's uranium be?

The most immediate concern is roughly 970 pounds (441 kilograms) of highly enriched uranium containing 60% of the U-235 isotope that is relatively easy to split. That's what Iran was believed to have before the summer 2025 bombings, and much of it reportedly survived those strikes.

Over 440 pounds (200 kilograms) of it is reportedly stored in deep underground tunnels near Isfahan. Other stocks of this material are thought to be in a deep underground facility near Natanz known as Pickaxe Mountain, and in Fordow, one of the sites bombed in summer 2025.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has reportedly acknowledged that the Isfahan tunnels are too deep to destroy with bunker-buster bombs like those used on the underground Fordow facility last summer. Pickaxe Mountain, under granite, would be at least as challenging a target.