TCOM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Trip Group Limited Investors Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP By May 11, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Trip Group Limited or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:TCOM) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your investments, you have until May 11, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

Follow the link below for more information about the lawsuit:

[CONTACT THE FIRM IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ]

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of April 30, 2024 through January 13, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that the Company recklessly understated the regulatory risk facing as a result of its monopolistic business activities.

On January 14, 2026, disclosed that it had received a notice of investigation regarding China's Anti-Monopoly Law from China's State Administration for Market Regulation. On this news, the price of shares declined by $12.90 per share, or approximately 17.1%, from $75.68 per share on January 13, 2026 to close at $62.78 on January 14, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION ]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[HOW CAN I PROTECT MY RIGHTS?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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