Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.82 Per Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend will be payable on April 21, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2026.
For additional information about Ingredion Incorporated, including investor relations, financial updates, and upcoming announcements, visit ingredionincorporated.
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit for more information and the latest Company news.
| Ingredion Incorporated
| CONTACTS:
| 5 Westbrook Corporate Center
| Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
| Westchester, IL 60154
| Media: Rick Wion, 708-209-6323
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