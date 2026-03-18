Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.82 Per Share

For additional information about Ingredion Incorporated, including investor relations, financial updates, and upcoming announcements, visit ingredionincorporated.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in nearly 120 countries. With 2025 annual net sales of approximately $7.2 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit for more information and the latest Company news.