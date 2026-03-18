Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

FY 2025 Net Sales Increase of 22.9% to $4.76 Billion; FY 2025 Comparable Sales Increase of 12.8%

Q4 GAAP Diluted EPS Increase of 26.3% to $4.28, Q4 Adjusted Diluted EPS Increase of 23.9% to $4.31

Provides First Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Outlook

PHILADELPHIA, PA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 ended January 31, 2026.

For the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026 :



Net sales increased by 24.3% to $1.73 billion from $1.39 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024; comparable sales increased by 15.4%.

The Company opened 14 net new stores and ended the quarter with 1,921 stores in 46 states. This represents an increase in stores of 8.5% from the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Operating income was $310.9 million compared to $246.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating income(1) was $312.7 million compared to $253.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

The effective tax rate was 24.8% compared to 25.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Net income was $238.2 million compared to $187.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted net income(1) was $239.6 million compared to $192.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Diluted income per common share was $4.28 compared to $3.39 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted diluted income per common share(1) was $4.31 compared to $3.48 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

(1) A reconciliation of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") is set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See also“Non-GAAP Information.”

Winnie Park, CEO of Five Below, said, "Our outstanding fourth quarter results capped off a transformational year that firmly established Five Below as THE destination for the Kid and the Kid in all of us. These exceptional, broad-based results reflect our Crew's amazing execution of our customer-centric strategy and demonstrate the progress we've made building a stronger, more agile brand."

Ms. Park continued,“Looking ahead, we are focused on delivering trend-right merchandise at exceptional value, deepening our connectivity with our customers, and providing amazing shopping experiences that delight our customers. With a growing store base, strong new store performance, and a differentiated customer value proposition, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustainable sales growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value.”

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 :



Net sales increased by 22.9% to $4.76 billion from $3.88 billion in fiscal 2024; comparable sales increased by 12.8%.

The Company opened 150 net new stores compared to 227 net new stores in fiscal 2024.

Operating income was $457.4 million compared to $323.8 million in fiscal 2024. Adjusted operating income(2)was $472.4 million compared to $356.1 million in fiscal 2024.

The effective tax rate was 25.3% compared to 25.1% in fiscal 2024.

Net income was $358.6 million compared to $253.6 million in fiscal 2024. Adjusted net income(2) was $369.9 million compared to $277.8 million in fiscal 2024. Diluted income per common share was $6.47 compared to $4.60 in fiscal 2024. Adjusted diluted income per common share(2) was $6.67 compared to $5.04 in fiscal 2024.

(2)A reconciliation of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") is set forth in the schedule accompanying this release. See also“Non-GAAP Information.”

First Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Outlook:

The Company expects the following results for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2026. This outlook includes the expected impact of tariffs in place as we began the fiscal year and does not include the impact of share repurchases, if any.

For the first quarter of Fiscal 2026 :



Net sales are expected to be in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion based on opening approximately 45 net new stores and assumes an approximate 14% to 16% increase in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $86 million to $93 million. Adjusted net income(3) is expected to be in the range of $88 million to $94 million. Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $1.55 to $1.67 on approximately 55.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share(3) is expected to be in the range of $1.57 to $1.69.

(3)Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share exclude the impact of nonrecurring or non-cash items which includes retention awards, net of income tax impact.

For the full year of Fiscal 2026 :



Net sales are expected to be in the range of $5.20 billion to $5.30 billion based on opening approximately 150 net new stores and assumes an approximate 3% to 5% increase in comparable sales.

Net income is expected to be in the range of $429 million to $457 million. Adjusted net income(4) is expected to be in the range of $431 million to $459 million.

Diluted income per common share is expected to be in the range of $7.69 to $8.20 on approximately 55.7 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted diluted income per common share(4) is expected to be in the range of $7.74 to $8.25. Gross capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $230 million to $250 million in fiscal 2026.

(4)Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share exclude the impact of nonrecurring or non-cash items which includes retention awards, net of income tax impact.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2025 is scheduled for today, March 18, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at where a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 412-902-6753 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Non-GAAP Information:

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: gross profit, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted income per common share. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures, with respect to the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures within this filing. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis and provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be protected by the“safe harbor” provisions therein. Such statements reflect management's current views and estimates regarding the Company's industry, business strategy, goals, expectations and outlook concerning its market position, operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, store count potential and other financial and operating information. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“future” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Although we believe there is a reasonable basis for such forward-looking statements, our actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to risks that include, but are not limited to, risks related to disruption to the global supply chain, increased cost of freight, constraints on shipping capacity to transport inventory or the timely receipt of inventory, risks related to the Company's strategy and expansion plans, risks related to our ability to attract, retain, and motivate qualified executive talent, risks related to disruptions in our information technology systems and our ability to maintain and upgrade those systems, risks related to our ability to successfully implement our online retail operations, risks related to cyberattacks or other cyber incidents, such as the failure to secure customers' confidential or credit card information, or other private data relating to our crew or the Company, including the costs associated with protection against or remediation of such incidents, risks related to increased usage of machine learning and other types of artificial intelligence in our business, and challenges with properly managing its use, risks related to our ability to select, obtain, distribute and market merchandise profitably, risks related to our reliance on merchandise manufactured outside of the United States, including risks related to direct and indirect impact of current and potential tariffs imposed, threatened, or proposed by the United States on foreign imports, including, without limitation, the tariffs themselves, any counter-measures thereto (in addition to any applicable foreign trade restrictions, generally) and any indirect effects on consumer discretionary spending, risks related to the availability of suitable new store locations and the dependence on the volume of traffic to our stores and website, risks related to our dependence on our executive officers, senior management and other key personnel or our ability to hire additional qualified personnel, risks related to changes in consumer preferences and economic conditions, risks related to increased operating costs, risks related to inflation and increasing commodity prices and related effects, such as a reduction in our unit sales (including an inability to increase sales), damage to our reputation with our customers, our becoming less competitive in the marketplace or exposure to fraud or theft due to customer payment-related risks, risks related to potential recessions and systematic failure of the banking system in the United States or globally, risks related to natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, pandemic outbreaks, global political events, war, terrorism or civil unrest (including any negative effects to our business and result of operations), risks related to building, operating or expanding shipcenters or network capacity, risks related to our ability to successfully manage inventory balance and inventory shrinkage, quality or safety concerns about the Company's merchandise (including the impact of product and food safety claims and legislation), increased competition from other retailers including online retailers, risks related to the seasonality of our business, risks related to our ability to protect our brand name and other intellectual property, risks related to customers' payment methods, risks associated with the restrictions imposed by our indebtedness on our current and future operations, the impact of changes in tax legislation and accounting standards, risks related to our insurance programs and their effect on our financial performance and risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space and owning real property. For further details and a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements, despite the Company's reasonable basis for such statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this news release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,900 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations

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