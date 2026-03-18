Five Below, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|January 31, 2026
|February 1, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|723,699
|$
|331,718
|Short-term investment securities
|208,508
|197,073
|Inventories
|846,609
|659,500
|Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable
|5,210
|4,649
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|132,697
|158,427
|Total current assets
|1,916,723
|1,351,367
|Property and equipment, net
|1,234,331
|1,261,728
|Operating lease assets
|1,765,704
|1,706,542
|Other assets
|20,261
|19,937
|$
|4,937,019
|$
|4,339,574
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Line of credit
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Accounts payable
|368,381
|260,343
|Income taxes payable
|56,644
|51,998
|Accrued salaries and wages
|67,505
|19,743
|Other accrued expenses
|160,328
|149,495
|Operating lease liabilities
|301,148
|274,863
|Total current liabilities
|954,006
|756,442
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,667
|8,210
|Deferred income taxes
|50,015
|59,891
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|1,731,041
|1,706,704
|Total liabilities
|2,743,729
|2,531,247
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|551
|549
|Additional paid-in capital
|178,791
|152,471
|Retained earnings
|2,013,948
|1,655,307
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,193,290
|1,808,327
|$
|4,937,019
|$
|4,339,574
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Net sales
|$
|1,728,480
|$
|1,390,885
|$
|4,764,147
|$
|3,876,527
|Cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|1,031,496
|831,571
|3,049,461
|2,523,865
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|337,110
|267,036
|1,065,164
|861,398
|Depreciation and amortization
|48,992
|45,514
|192,123
|167,447
|Operating income
|310,882
|246,764
|457,399
|323,817
|Interest income and other income, net
|5,972
|3,996
|22,972
|14,848
|Income before income taxes
|316,854
|250,760
|480,371
|338,665
|Income tax expense
|78,628
|63,303
|121,730
|85,054
|Net income
|$
|238,226
|$
|187,457
|$
|358,641
|$
|253,611
|Basic income per common share
|$
|4.32
|$
|3.41
|$
|6.51
|$
|4.61
|Diluted income per common share
|$
|4.28
|$
|3.39
|$
|6.47
|$
|4.60
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic shares
|55,179,228
|55,017,992
|55,112,281
|55,055,064
|Diluted shares
|55,597,007
|55,217,618
|55,436,972
|55,156,342
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
|January 31, 2026
|February 1, 2025
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|358,641
|$
|253,611
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|192,123
|167,447
|Share-based compensation expense
|34,680
|15,589
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(9,876
|)
|(6,852
|)
|Other non-cash expenses
|2,985
|1,312
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Inventories
|(187,109
|)
|(74,873
|)
|Prepaid income taxes and tax receivable
|(561
|)
|185
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|25,262
|(7,539
|)
|Accounts payable
|105,516
|9,464
|Income taxes payable
|4,646
|10,226
|Accrued salaries and wages
|47,762
|(10,285
|)
|Operating leases
|(8,540
|)
|45,891
|Other accrued expenses
|20,899
|26,472
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|586,428
|430,648
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of investment securities and other investments
|(352,385
|)
|(192,918
|)
|Sales, maturities, and redemptions of investment securities
|340,950
|283,974
|Capital expenditures
|(174,741
|)
|(323,994
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(186,176
|)
|(232,938
|)
|Financing activities:
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
|941
|1,079
|Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|-
|(40,213
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock and vesting of restricted and performance-based restricted stock units
|2
|340
|Common shares withheld for taxes
|(9,214
|)
|(6,947
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(8,271
|)
|(45,741
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|391,981
|151,969
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|331,718
|179,749
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|723,699
|$
|331,718
| FIVE BELOW, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Gross profit(5)
|$
|696,984
|$
|559,314
|$
|1,714,686
|$
|1,352,662
|Adjustments:
|Retention awards(6)
|366
|390
|1,512
|987
|Cost-optimization initiatives(7)
|-
|3,500
|4,100
|3,879
|Non-recurring lease acquisition costs(8)
|-
|-
|495
|-
|Non-recurring inventory write-off
|-
|40
|-
|21,248
|Adjusted gross profit(9)
|$
|697,350
|$
|563,244
|$
|1,720,793
|$
|1,378,776
Reconciliation of operating income, as reported, to adjusted operating income
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|310,882
|$
|246,764
|$
|457,399
|$
|323,817
|Adjustments:
|Retention awards(6)
|1,770
|4,996
|8,737
|11,574
|Cost-optimization initiatives(7)
|-
|4,430
|4,960
|5,974
|Non-recurring lease acquisition costs(8)
|-
|-
|495
|-
|Non-recurring inventory write-off
|-
|267
|830
|21,475
|Non-recurring stock compensation benefit
|-
|(3,126
|)
|-
|(9,243
|)
|Non-recurring employment-related litigation
|-
|-
|-
|1,976
|Non-recurring asset disposal
|-
|-
|-
|513
|Adjusted operating income(9)
|$
|312,652
|$
|253,330
|$
|472,421
|$
|356,086
Reconciliation of net income, as reported, to adjusted net income
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Net income, as reported
|$
|238,226
|$
|187,457
|$
|358,641
|$
|253,611
|Adjustments:
|Retention awards, net of tax(6)
|1,331
|3,735
|6,523
|8,668
|Cost-optimization initiatives, net of tax(7)
|-
|3,312
|3,703
|4,474
|Non-recurring lease acquisition costs, net of tax(8)
|-
|-
|369
|-
|Non-recurring inventory write-off, net of tax
|-
|199
|620
|16,083
|Non-recurring stock compensation benefit, net of tax
|-
|(2,337
|)
|-
|(6,922
|)
|Non-recurring employment-related litigation, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|1,480
|Non-recurring asset disposal, net of tax
|-
|-
|-
|384
|Adjusted net income(9)
|$
|239,557
|$
|192,366
|$
|369,856
|$
|277,776
Reconciliation of diluted income per common share, as reported, to adjusted diluted income per common share
|Thirteen Weeks Ended
|Fifty-Two Weeks Ended
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
| January 31,
2026
| February 1,
2025
|Diluted income per common share, as reported
|$
|4.28
|$
|3.39
|$
|6.47
|$
|4.60
|Adjustments:
|Retention awards per share(6)
|0.02
|0.07
|0.12
|0.16
|Cost-optimization initiatives per share(7)
|-
|0.06
|0.07
|0.08
|Non-recurring lease acquisition costs per share(8)
|-
|-
|0.01
|-
|Non-recurring inventory write-off per share
|-
|-
|0.01
|0.29
|Non-recurring stock compensation benefit per share
|-
|(0.04
|)
|-
|(0.13
|)
|Non-recurring employment-related litigation per share
|-
|-
|-
|0.03
|Non-recurring asset disposal per share
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Adjusted diluted income per common share(9)
|$
|4.31
|$
|3.48
|$
|6.67
|$
|5.04
(5)Gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to our net sales less our cost of goods sold.
(6)Retention awards relate to the on-going expense recognition of cash and equity granted to certain individuals in fiscal 2024 during the CEO transition that will be earned and will vest through fiscal 2026.
(7)Represents charges related to the cost-optimization of certain functions.
(8) Represents non-recurring costs incurred with the strategic acquisition of certain leases.
(9)Components may not add to total due to rounding.
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