Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.43 Per Common Share
The dividend will be payable on April 14, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 30, 2026. This dividend represents the 145th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common stockholders.
About Great Southern Bank
Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company operates 88 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol“GSBC.”
CONTACT:
Kincade Ayers,
Investor Relations,
(616) 233-0500
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