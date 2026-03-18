Smileyscope Virtual Reality: Transforming Medical Procedures Worldwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Smileyscope TM ( ) is proud to announce and celebrate a series of landmark achievements. Smileyscope has assisted more than 400,000 procedures worldwide, and over 10,000 clinicians have adopted the platform.

Smileyscope's portfolio of Virtual Reality (VR) digital therapeutics reduces pain, anxiety, sedation and distress in medical procedures. Accompanying the above milestones, the company is pleased to launch a new website highlighting the clinical community's successes in multiple, diverse settings. The product is now first-line standard of care for procedural pain and anxiety in many leading global hospitals.

Smileyscope is the world leader in point-of-care VR digital therapeutics. Smileyscope's bespoke clinical approach implements evidence-based techniques, producing unique clinical effects. At the core of the platform is Smileyscope's patented Procedural ChoreographyTM, which synchronises VR animations with real-world clinical steps. By guiding patients through each stage of a procedure, the technology transforms potentially confronting healthcare moments into calm experiences.

Peer-reviewed clinical studies show Smileyscope's Digital AnalgesicTM can reduce pain by up to 60% and anxiety by up to 40%. Sedation can be avoided in many procedures, for example, in over 90% of MRI scans. The platform now has over 20 peer reviewed studies supporting its use. These benefits are reshaping procedural care, improving patient experiences, resulting in smoother, safer workflows for clinical teams and powerful returns on investment for payors.

Dr. Paul Leong, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Smileyscope, said therapeutic VR is changing how clinicians support patients during procedures.

“Historically, procedural distress has often been managed through sedation, medications, or simply endured by patients, often with awful results. Smileyscope gives healthcare teams a clinically tested, scalable way to address pain and anxiety without adding complexity. Across hundreds of thousands of procedures, we're seeing how meaningful that impact can be.”

Originally developed for pediatric procedures, Smileyscope is now being adopted across a wider range of clinical settings, including women's health, where many procedures remain associated with significant discomfort and anxiety.

Dr. Evelyn Chan, Co-founder and President of Smileyscope, said these milestones reflect a growing demand for solutions that improve both patient outcomes and healthcare system performance.

“By reducing pain, anxiety, and the need for sedation, therapeutic VR can help procedures run more smoothly. This enables safer care, improved workflow efficiency, and delivers significant value for healthcare partners.”

Noah Rolland, CEO said the company's mission is to improve the moments that matter most in healthcare.

“Every procedure is a moment that matters deeply to a patient. Our goal is to give every clinician the power of calm - equipping healthcare teams with tools that reduce fear, anxiety, and pain so they can focus on delivering the best possible care in the most efficient way possible.”

As adoption continues to grow worldwide, Smileyscope is helping healthcare systems unlock a new standard of care - improving outcomes, elevating patient experience, and delivering meaningful operational and financial value.

About Smileyscope

Smileyscope is a leader in immersive therapeutics - a new category of medicine designed to reduce pain, anxiety, and need for sedation during medical procedures. Its platform is the first FDA-cleared virtual reality solution for this acute pain, enabling safer, more efficient, and patient-centred care. Smileyscope has assisted over 400,000 procedures and is trusted by more than 10,000 clinicians worldwide. Originally developed in paediatrics, the company is expanding into women's health with LumeTM, addressing unmet needs in gynaecological and obstetric procedures. For more information, visit