CORRECTION MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and CHENNAI, India and WILMINGTON, N.C., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK), the delivery value mentioned in the headline and first paragraph was only for the European region, not globally. The corrected release follows:

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) begins deliveries worth over $2.5 Million Monthly to Europe, India and Zambia

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) has begun deliveries to customers on three continents with a total value of goods delivered in excess of (USD) $2,500,00.00 for the month of March. The company expects to increase the dollar volume of monthly deliveries from an expected $1.3 million to meet the $65 million order from India, as well as $1.2 million in shipments to other global customers.

The company has shipped an initial 550 e-bicycles to a French customer, the first of what is expected to be an ongoing order fulfillment. MBAK has also shipped BESS units to Zambia to meet a 60 MwH need for a renewable power project in the Copper Belt. Finally, the company has begun shipping the first 10 MwH of BESS units in fulfillment of the 100MwH order for its Indian Power customer.

These deliveries come on top of a very successful participation in the 2026 Asia Battery Show in Hong Kong where MBAK previewed a number of Industrial and Consumer product additions to the company's lineup.

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Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. Events mentioned above are intended to comply with SEC Rule 10b-18 in execution which may not be possible due to trading volume, stock availability, or other contingencies. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

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