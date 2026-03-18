Bitcoin Holds Up Amid Middle East Tensions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin's latest update frames a period of geopolitical tension as a test of the asset's maturity. The release notes Bitcoin has held a $65,000 to $76,000 range while outperforming gold and major equities, suggesting a broader base of demand beyond speculative trading. It points to growing institutional involvement, including spot Bitcoin ETFs, corporate treasury allocations, and sovereign wealth fund participation, and notes that more than 20 million Bitcoin have been mined, with over 95% of supply in circulation. For readers and market participants, the report signals how macro conditions and evolving demand dynamics could shape Bitcoin's trajectory in the near term.

Bitcoin traded within a $65,000 to $76,000 range during the period described in the release. Bitcoin outperformed gold, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq in the same window. Spot Bitcoin ETF inflows reached US$763 million last week, with additional institutional buying (US$1.28 billion) noted. More than 20 million Bitcoin have been mined, placing over 95% of supply in circulation.

Key pointsWhy it matters

The pattern described points to a maturing market with stronger fundamental supports and institutional participation. If macro policy remains accommodative or the market absorbs supply-demand dynamics, Bitcoin could maintain resilience amid volatility and shifting risk sentiment, highlighting a potential longer-run framework for its price behavior.

Federal Reserve policy signals on oil-driven inflation and the higher-for-longer rate path could influence risk assets, including crypto. Guidance on rate cuts later in the year and how that might affect Bitcoin's trajectory. Ongoing spot ETF inflows and institutional demand trends to watch for sustained demand support.

What to watch

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Bitcoin Shows Resilience Amid Middle East Tensions, Outperforming Gold and Equities

Abu Dhabi, UAE – March 18, 2026

Bitcoin has demonstrated notable resilience amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, holding up better than many market participants anticipated, according to Josh Gilbert, Market Analyst at eToro.

Despite remaining approximately 45% below its October all-time highs, bitcoin has consolidated within a US$65,000 to US$76,000 range. This stability comes despite a backdrop of surging oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and heightened global uncertainty-factors that would historically have exerted significant downward pressure on risk assets.

Interestingly, bitcoin has outperformed traditional safe-haven and equity assets during this period, including gold, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq. While gold initially rallied on safe-haven demand at the onset of the conflict, it has since pulled back amid a strengthening dollar and rising bond yields.

The current market environment also highlights the growing institutionalisation of bitcoin. Compared to previous downturns-such as in 2022, when bitcoin fell between 60% and 70%-today's market is underpinned by stronger fundamentals, including the presence of spot ETFs, corporate treasury allocations, and sovereign wealth fund participation.

Recent data underscores this shift. Spot bitcoin ETFs recorded inflows of US$763 million last week, while Strategy continued its accumulation with a US$1.28 billion purchase. Additionally, more than 20 million bitcoin have now been mined, meaning over 95% of the total supply is already in circulation, further tightening supply dynamics.

Looking ahead, macroeconomic policy-particularly from the US Federal Reserve-will play a critical role in shaping bitcoin's trajectory.

While near-term uncertainty remains, bitcoin's current performance suggests a more mature and resilient asset class, positioning it differently from previous market cycles.

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