São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, March 18, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, March 18, 2026
The Musicman Jazz ensemble takes the Blue Note SP stage for a remarkable double tribute tonight. At 20h, "Bird Lives!" honours Charlie Parker - the alto saxophonist who invented bebop and changed the language of jazz forever. At 22h30, "Time Out" recreates the Dave Brubeck Quartet's 1959 masterpiece - the album that proved jazz could work in odd time signatures and still swing, anchored by "Take Five" and "Blue Rondo à la Turk." Two shows, two eras, one ensemble: the hot, angular velocity of bebop at 8 pm; the cool, cerebral elegance of West Coast jazz at 10:30 pm. The Musicman Jazz project specialises in faithful but alive recreations of landmark jazz recordings - the arrangements honour the originals while leaving room for the musicians to breathe. The Blue Note's Conjunto Nacional room on the second floor of Av. Paulista, 2073, is the ideal setting. Tickets via Eventim - both sessions still available. Doors 19h. Varanda Blue from the afternoon. Metro Consolação (Line 2-Green).Wed 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Eventim Av. Paulista, 2073 – Consolação Varanda Blue from afternoon · Doors 7 pm 2Casa de Francisca - Three Stages MPB · Choro · Experimental
Wednesday is when the Casa de Francisca operates at full capacity - all three performance spaces running simultaneously. In the Salão (seated), Jonathan Silva presents "Navalha" at 21h30 - the capixaba composer from Barra Funda brings compositions from his latest album, blending guitar, viola, rabeca and the power of drums, accompanied by João Camarero on violão, Xeina Barros and Alfredo Castro on percussion. In the Sala B (seated, 44 capacity), Ava Rocha performs "Femme Frame #2" with pianist Chicão at 21h30 - a deeply performative encounter navigating her recorded catalogue including songs from her album "Néktar" alongside covers like Bola de Nieve's "Dejame Recordar." In the Porão (standing), the choro collective Xoroxangô presents "X no Choro" at 21h30 - born in 2013 at a lanchonete on the corner of Rua General Jardim and Bento Freitas, the group carries ten years of free, horizontal music-making. First 100 free in the Porão (distribution 18h40–20h30). The Largo runs DJ Janaina Nas from 18h30 (free, vinyl sets). R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22. Metro Sé.Wed 9:30 pm all stages · Porão free R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé Largo DJ from 6:30 pm · Free 3TV Girl - Lollapalooza Sideshow · Cine Joia Indie Pop · Sideshow · Lolla
The Lollapalooza sideshow circuit opens tonight in São Paulo with TV Girl at the Cine Joia in Liberdade. The Los Angeles-based project - built on indie pop filtered through trip-hop textures, vintage samples and what they call "hypnotic pop" - takes the intimate Cine Joia stage at 22h (doors 20h). The Cine Joia is one of São Paulo's best mid-capacity venues: close to the stage, excellent acoustics, and the Liberdade location next to the metro station makes access easy. TV Girl also plays the Lollapalooza main stage on Saturday March 21. The sideshow format offers longer sets, fewer distractions, and the proximity that Interlagos cannot match. Tickets via Ticketmaster - Entrada Social R$275, Meia R$250, Inteira R$500. Praça Carlos Gomes, 82 – Liberdade. Metro Liberdade (Line 1-Blue).Wed doors 8 pm · Show 10 pm Praça Carlos Gomes, 82 – Liberdade Ticketmaster · From R$250 meia 4Ó do Borogodó - Wednesday Samba Samba · Choro · Pinheiros
Wednesday is the first night of the week at the Ó do Borogodó - the Pinheiros samba house that has been running since 2001 on Rua Horácio Lane, 21. Doors at 21h, live samba and choro until 2 am. The Wednesday crowd is the one that comes for the music: regulars, musicians winding down from their own gigs, the kind of audience that knows the lyrics and sings along. The repertoire on Wednesdays has historically featured the Conjunto Paulistano and rotating samba groups - check @odoborogodobar for tonight's specific act. Cover ~R$20. Cold beer, caipirinhas, caldo de feijão, sardine sandwiches. The bar is small and fills fast - arrive by 21h30 for a table, or stand near the musicians. Rua Aspicuelta and Mourato Coelho are active on Wednesday evenings for pre- or post-Borogodó drinks. Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) or Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow), ten minutes on foot.Wed 9 pm–2 am · Cover ~R$20 R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros Samba de raiz · Cash, card 5Bar Brahma Centro - Live Music Daily MPB · Samba · Botequim
The Bar Brahma on Av. São João, 677, operates every day - and on a Wednesday with the Casa de Francisca, the Blue Note and the Borogodó all running, it anchors the early evening for those who want to start in Centro before branching out. The art-deco interior, the house band playing MPB and samba standards, the waiters in bow ties - this is São Paulo at its most cinematic. The intersection of São João and Ipiranga, where the Bar Brahma has stood since 1948, is immortalised in Caetano Veloso's "Sampa." Live music from the afternoon, kitchen running classic botequim fare. The natural pairing is Bar Brahma for an early drink, then walk or metro to Casa de Francisca (Metro Sé, one stop from República) for the 21h30 shows. No cover for the bar area. Metro República (Line 3-Red).Open daily · Live music from afternoon Av. São João, 677 – Centro Metro República · São João × Ipiranga 04 Suggested Route One way to do it 1 6:30 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo · DJ Janaina Nas Start at the Palacete Teresa with free vinyl sets on the Largo from 18h30. Drinks and food on the terrace. If you want the Porão's free entry, queue at the bilheteria from 18h40 - first 100 free. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note SP · "Bird Lives!" (alternative start) If jazz is the priority, head to Paulista for the Charlie Parker tribute at 20h. Doors 19h. The Varanda Blue serves cocktails. Metro Consolação from Sé is a quick transfer via Paraíso. 3 9:30 pm - Choose your stage Casa de Francisca: Jonathan Silva in the Salão, Ava Rocha in the Sala B, or Xoroxangô in the Porão - all at 21h30. Or stay at Blue Note for "Time Out" at 22h30. Or head to TV Girl at Cine Joia (22h). Or Ó do Borogodó in Pinheiros (21h). Wednesday is the first night with real choices. 4 Late - Ó do Borogodó or Pinheiros bar strip The Borogodó runs until 2 am - the last venue standing on a Wednesday. The Pinheiros bar strip (Aspicuelta, Mourato Coelho) is active. Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood (nightly from 19h) for a quieter end. 29°C - possible rain later. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Wednesday is the night São Paulo's music calendar opens up for the week. The Blue Note SP runs "Time Out" (Dave Brubeck) at 22h30. The Casa de Francisca runs all three stages until 1 am. The Ó do Borogodó runs samba until 2 am - the latest-closing venue tonight. TV Girl at Cine Joia starts at 22h - the Lollapalooza sideshow brings indie energy to Liberdade. D-Edge is dark until Thursday. Bar Brahma closes around midnight. Rabo di Galo at the Rosewood runs nightly. The Rua Augusta strip is more active on Wednesday than Tuesday - the Lolla sideshow crowd adds energy. Tomorrow brings the heaviest sideshow night: Interpol + Viagra Boys at Audio (sold out), Blood Orange at Cine Joia, and RIIZE at Terra SP. Plus Vannick Belchior's Belchior 80th tribute at Blue Note SP (22h30). Friday is Lollapalooza Day 1. 06 Plan B More today › Rabo di Galo at Rosewood - Speakeasy nightly - R. Marquês de Itu, 836, Consolação. From 7 pm. Walk-in. Cachaça-based cocktails, low-lit atmosphere. Ten minutes from Blue Note SP. The natural nightcap after jazz. › Tomorrow's sideshows - The big night - Interpol + Viagra Boys at Audio (Água Branca, SOLD OUT). Blood Orange at Cine Joia (Liberdade). RIIZE at Terra SP. Three venues, three genres, one night. The Lolla sideshow week peaks tomorrow. › Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 - Two days out - March 20–22, Autódromo de Interlagos. Sabrina Carpenter, Lorde, Chappell Roan, Tyler the Creator, Deftones, Skrillex. Tickets via Ticketmaster. Friday is Day 1. › This week at Blue Note SP - Thu 19: Mark Lambert & Blue Note Big Band convidam Gabi Anias at 20h + Vannick Belchior "Meu Nome é Cem" (Belchior 80th tribute) at 22h30. Fri 20: The Thriller Experience (Michael Jackson tribute) at 20h + Disco Club at 22h30. Sat 21: Jazz Band Ball "Night in New Orleans" at 20h + Diamond Dogs rock/pop 80/90 at 22h30. › This week at Casa de Francisca - Thu 19: Fred Demarca "A Cabeça" (Salão) + Laura Lavieri/Cacá Machado João Gilberto tribute (Sala B). Fri 20: Laura Lavieri/Cacá Machado (Sala B again). Sat 21: check programação. Three stages Wed–Sat. › Pinheiros bar strip - Rua Aspicuelta and Mourato Coelho are active on Wednesday evenings. Salve Jorge, Mercearia São Pedro, and the Vila Madalena circuit add depth around the Ó do Borogodó. Metro Vila Madalena or Faria Lima. › Dark tonight - D-Edge (opens Thursday with Moving). Bourbon Street (check @boabordeaux). The electronic scene waits until tomorrow. 07 Getting Around Transport intel Metro: This São Paulo nightlife guide recommends the metro for all Wednesday travel. Line 1-Blue connects Sé (Casa de Francisca) to Liberdade (Cine Joia, TV Girl). Line 2-Green runs Consolação (Blue Note SP) to Vila Madalena (Ó do Borogodó). Line 3-Red to República (Bar Brahma). SP Metro runs until approximately midnight - plan last trains if heading to Pinheiros from Centro. Weather: Mostly sunny turning cloudy - 29°C, 55% rain. Possible late-evening showers. The Largo at Casa de Francisca and the Varanda Blue at Blue Note SP reward outdoor seating in the early evening. Bring an umbrella for the late return. Ride-hailing: 99 and Uber operate normally. Wednesday surge is low. Paulista to Sé is ten minutes. Consolação to Pinheiros (Borogodó) is fifteen minutes. Liberdade (TV Girl) to Pinheiros is twenty minutes. Safety: São Paulo on a Wednesday evening is animated in the Paulista corridor, Centro and Pinheiros. Liberdade around the Cine Joia is well-trafficked for the sideshow. Standard awareness for late departures - ride-hailing recommended after midnight from Pinheiros. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Paulista / Consolação Jazz tributes · Speakeasy · Augusta Blue Note SP (Av. Paulista, 2073): Bird Lives! 20h + Time Out 22h30. Rabo di Galo (R. Marquês de Itu, 836): speakeasy from 19h. Rua Augusta bars active with sideshow energy. Metro Consolação. Centro / Sé Three stages · Choro · Bar Brahma Casa de Francisca (R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22): Navalha (Salão) + Ava Rocha (Sala B) + Xoroxangô (Porão), all 21h30. DJ Largo from 18h30. Bar Brahma (Av. São João, 677): daily live music. Metro Sé or República. Pinheiros / Vila Madalena Samba · Bar strip · Until 2 am Ó do Borogodó (R. Horácio Lane, 21): Wed samba 21h–2h, ~R$20. Aspicuelta and Mourato Coelho bar strip active. D-Edge dark (opens Thu). Metro Vila Madalena (Line 2-Green) or Faria Lima (Line 4-Yellow). Liberdade TV Girl · Lolla sideshow · Cine Joia TV Girl at Cine Joia (Praça Carlos Gomes, 82): doors 20h, show 22h, from R$250 meia. The first Lollapalooza sideshow - indie pop in an intimate venue. Tomorrow: Blood Orange same venue. Metro Liberdade (Line 1-Blue). The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Blue Note SP · "Bird Lives!" 8 pm + "Time Out" 10:30 pm · Musicman Jazz · Paulista. Casa de Francisca · Navalha + Femme Frame + Xoroxangô · Three stages · 9:30 pm · Sé. TV Girl · Lollapalooza sideshow · Cine Joia · 10 pm · Liberdade. Ó do Borogodó · Wed samba · 9 pm · Pinheiros. Bar Brahma · Daily · Centro. Tomorrow: Interpol + Viagra Boys (sold out) + Blood Orange + RIIZE. Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 · March 20–22 · Two days out.
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