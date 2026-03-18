Peter Schiff Says US Debt Could Hit $50 Trillion During Trump's Presidency

Economist Peter Schiff on Wednesday warned that higher interest rates, rising military costs, and falling revenues could accelerate the path toward a $50 trillion debt in the United States.

He highlighted that the U.S. has officially crossed the $39 trillion threshold in national debt, marking a $2.8 trillion increase since former President Donald Trump assumed office just 14 months ago.

Schiff's comment comes as the U.S. wholesale prices climbed sharply in February, signaling persistent inflationary pressures. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that the producer price index (PPI), which tracks the costs producers receive for goods and services, rose 0.7% month-over-month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

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