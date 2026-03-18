Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Peter Schiff Says US Debt Could Hit $50 Trillion During Trump's Presidency

Peter Schiff Says US Debt Could Hit $50 Trillion During Trump's Presidency


2026-03-18 03:10:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Economist Peter Schiff on Wednesday warned that higher interest rates, rising military costs, and falling revenues could accelerate the path toward a $50 trillion debt in the United States.

He highlighted that the U.S. has officially crossed the $39 trillion threshold in national debt, marking a $2.8 trillion increase since former President Donald Trump assumed office just 14 months ago.

Schiff's comment comes as the U.S. wholesale prices climbed sharply in February, signaling persistent inflationary pressures. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that the producer price index (PPI), which tracks the costs producers receive for goods and services, rose 0.7% month-over-month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN18032026007385015968ID1110880032



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search