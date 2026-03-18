Dhurandhar 2 Set For ₹200 CRORE Opening? Biggest Bollywood Storm Incoming!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction: Will Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge cross ₹200 Crore on Day 1? Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh is already rewriting box office history before release. Trade experts predict a jaw-dropping ₹200 crore opening day and ₹500 crore weekend globally. With record-breaking advance bookings and massive overseas demand, the film could become Bollywood's biggest opener ever.

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