Dubai Airport Viral Video Shows Massive Queues At Arrivals Despite War Fears, Flight Disruptions

MENAFN - Live Mint) A video from Dubai International Airport (DXB) showing large crowds of passengers waiting at immigration counters has gone viral on social media, prompting debate about travel disruptions in the region amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The clip was shared on X by a user named Fahad Naim, who posted visuals of the airport's arrivals area on 18 March. The footage shows passengers standing in long queues with luggage as more travellers continue to arrive at the airport.

“Dubai Airport today (18 March)... this is the arrivals immigration line, not exit. Plenty of passengers queuing, luggage everywhere, people from all over still pouring in,” the user wrote in his post.

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He also addressed speculation circulating online that Dubai's main airport had turned into a“ghost town” because of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“Compared to the insane crowds of 2024 and early 2025, it's calmer, but calling it a 'ghost town' is way off. The airport is still very much operational and welcoming,” he added.

Video Sparks Online Debate

The post quickly gained traction on social media, with many users sharing and discussing the video as concerns grow about travel disruptions in the region.

In recent weeks, the Middle East has witnessed heightened tensions amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, along with reports of drone attacks and temporary airspace restrictions in some areas.

These developments have triggered speculation online about whether airports across the region-including Dubai-are experiencing a drop in passenger traffic.

However, the viral video appears to suggest that Dubai International Airport continues to see steady passenger movement despite the broader geopolitical uncertainty.

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The discussion around the video comes at a time when security concerns in the region have intensified.

Fresh explosions were reportedly heard across central Dubai as multiple missile alerts were triggered within minutes, creating anxiety among residents.

According to media reports, at least six alerts sounded in quick succession, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain indoors as the situation was monitored.

Visuals from areas near the Burj Khalifa showed relatively quiet streets as authorities continued assessing the security situation.

While officials worked to evaluate potential threats, the city's critical infrastructure-including its airports-remained operational.

Dubai's Role As A Global Aviation Hub

Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest aviation hubs in the world and plays a crucial role in connecting travellers across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

The airport handles tens of millions of passengers each year and serves as a key transit point for international travellers.

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Even during periods of regional instability in the past, Dubai's aviation sector has continued functioning due to its importance in global travel networks.

The viral video showing large queues at arrivals highlights how the airport continues to receive passengers despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and concerns about potential flight disruptions.

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)