British Airways Suspends All Flights To Abu Dhabi Until October

Dhaka: British Airways has suspended all flights to Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport until October 25, citing ongoing airspace instability and uncertainty across the Middle East.

The UK flag carrier announced the extended schedule reduction on Monday, March 16.

Flights to Dubai International Airport, as well as services to Amman, Bahrain, and Tel Aviv, remain cancelled through May 31.

Meanwhile, flights to Doha are suspended until April 30, after which a limited schedule will operate through the end of May.

The airline is offering affected customers three options: rebooking with another carrier, moving travel to a later date, or receiving a full refund for bookings up to May 31.

In a statement, a British Airways spokesman said the airline extended the temporary reduction to provide greater clarity to customers amid continuing regional uncertainty and airspace instability.

The carrier added that since the Middle East situation began, it has helped thousands of customers return home and operated eight relief flights from Muscat, Oman.

To offset disruption, British Airways is also running four additional weekly flights to Singapore and three extra weekly services to Bangkok.

The airline said it is keeping the situation under constant review and is directly contacting affected customers.

V