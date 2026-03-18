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Eid In Saudi On Friday

Eid In Saudi On Friday


2026-03-18 03:08:50
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, authorities announced, confirming that Eid
    Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20.

    According to reports, the crescent marking the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH was not visible despite efforts across the Kingdom. As a result, the holy month of Ramazan will complete 30 days, with Friday declared as the first day of Eid
      Fitr.

      Read Also Game Theory at the Butcher Counter Eid Buzz Returns In Parts, But Kashmir Trade Still Struggles
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      The announcement puts an end to speculation surrounding the date of Eid, one of the most significant Islamic festivals marking the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramazan.

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Kashmir Observer

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