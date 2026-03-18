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Eid In Saudi On Friday
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, authorities announced, confirming that Eid
- Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20.According to reports, the crescent marking the beginning of Shawwal 1447 AH was not visible despite efforts across the Kingdom. As a result, the holy month of Ramazan will complete 30 days, with Friday declared as the first day of Eid
- Fitr.Read Also
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The announcement puts an end to speculation surrounding the date of Eid, one of the most significant Islamic festivals marking the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramazan.ADVERTISEMENT
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