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Quantum Secure Encryption Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp: Announced its first municipal government post-quantum security pilot, representing an important step in the Company's expanding engagement with public-sector organizations preparing for the transition toward post-quantum cryptographic standards. The pilot is being conducted through the Company's engagement with MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association), which supports collaboration and technology evaluation among municipal governments across Canada. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp shares C are trading up $0.03 at $0.42.
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