Spain Allocates Another EUR 1B In Military Aid To Ukraine - Sanchez
"I would like to present new measures from Spain - first and foremost, a new military aid package worth EUR 1 billion for 2026. In total, Spain's assistance in this war has reached EUR 4 billion," Sanchez said.
He added that part of this assistance предусматривает joint production of defense products.
The head of the Spanish government also noted that Spain has recently begun financing the SAFE program, which is also expected to help fund the needs of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense in 2026.
Sanchez assured that Ukraine can count on Spain's support both in defending against Putin and in the future reconstruction of the country.Read also: Zelensky discusses unblocking of EUR 90B for Ukraine with Spanish PM
"Dear President [Zelensky], Spain will always help Ukraine. We must not forget who stands at the origins of this unjust, brutal war," he emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is on a visit to Spain.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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