War Update: Over 100 Clashes On Front Lines, Half Of Them Occur In Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, releasing operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

“Since the start of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has reached 101,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, shelling of border areas continues. Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were hit: Rohizne, Korenok, Ryzhivka, Budky, Ulanove, Khodyne, Vovkivka, Bachivsk, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Neskuchne, Volfyne, Simeikine, Kharkivka, and Havrylova Sloboda. The enemy also shelled Yeline in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, five clashes have occurred since the start of the day, two of which are still ongoing. The enemy carried out 61 attacks on settlements and our troops' positions, five of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked seven times toward the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelenye, Prylipka, Starytsa, Vovchanski Khutory, and Chuhunivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked eight times toward the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoplatonivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled eight attempts by the invaders to advance toward the towns of Lyman, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Dibrova, as well as in the areas of Novovodiane and Novoyehorivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the aggressor launched two attacks in the Yampil area.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Pryvillia, Minkivka, and toward Malynivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 20 offensive operations in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, and Novopavlivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 30 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Rodynske, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

Defense Forces repel Russian motorized assault on Hryshyne in Donetsk region

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single offensive in the Zelenyi Hai area. Ivanivka and Pokrovske were subjected to enemy airstrikes.

In the Huliaipole sector, seven attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrne, and toward Dobropillia and Staroukrainka. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhivka, Novoselivka, Huliaipole, Kopani, and Lyubytske. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled five enemy attacks near Stepove, Shcherbaky, and toward Novodanylivka. Airstrikes hit the settlements of Veselianka and Bilenke.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In other sectors, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attempted to exploit a sudden change in weather and fog on March 17–18 to resume assault operations in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, but suffered significant losses and failed to achieve their objectives.

Photo: 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo