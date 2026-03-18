Ukraine's MFA Comments On Polish Court Decision To Extradite Russian Archaeologist Butyagin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated to journalists by MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Ukrinform reports.

“We positively assess this decision of the Polish court, while understanding that further procedural stages will still take place in Poland. The matter is now in the hands of the Polish justice system. As for what awaits him in Ukraine, law enforcement authorities handling the case are better placed to say,” the diplomat noted.

As previously reported, the District Court in Warsaw ruled that the extradition of Butyagin to Ukraine is legally admissible. He is suspected of organizing illegal archaeological excavations in occupied Crimea.

Polish security services detained Butyagin in early December 2025 in Warsaw. A researcher affiliated with the Hermitage Museum, he had been placed on an international wanted list by Ukraine for conducting illegal excavations in Crimea. He was in Poland in transit while traveling from the Netherlands to the Balkans and had been giving a series of lectures on archaeology across Europe.

Ukraine's prosecutors declared him wanted in November 2025 for leading illegal archaeological expeditions in Crimea since 2014. In particular, his group carried out unauthorized excavations at the

Warsaw court approves extradition of Russian archaeologistto Ukraine

ancient city of Myrmecium on the Kerch Strait without permission from Ukrainian authorities.

According to Ukrainian investigators, these actions partially destroyed cultural heritage sites, causing damage estimated at UAH 200 million. The offense carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The Warsaw District Court has extended Butyagin's detention until June 1, 2026. A hearing on his extradition to Ukraine was scheduled for March 18.

Earlier, it was reported that Poland had received an official request from Ukraine for Butyagin's extradition.