President Ilham Aliyev Has Done Much To Develop Friendship Between Azerbaijan And Serbia Vučić

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Ilham Aliyev has done much to develop friendship between Azerbaijan and Serbia, said Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, Trend reports.

Vučić made the remarks on social media following the signing of a commercial contract with the Azerbaijani company AzVirt for the design and construction of a high-speed highway section connecting the Backi Breg border crossing with several northern Serbian cities. The Serbian president attended the signing ceremony.

“Today's contract with Azvirt represents one of the key elements of our 'Serbia 2030-2035' plan. The Republic of Serbia will provide financing, and we have agreed to complete the first section within two years. This project is of great importance for citizens in northern Serbia,” he said.

Vučić noted that the construction of the highway would bring Sombor closer to Belgrade, attract investors, and redirect freight traffic away from city centers.

“This means cleaner air for citizens and reduced pressure on existing road infrastructure. We will connect cities and people, ensure greater mobility, and provide better employment opportunities. I would like to thank our partners from Azerbaijan and ask them to convey my warmest greetings to my friend and brother, President Ilham Aliyev, who has done much to develop friendship and partnership between our countries. I look forward to visiting Azerbaijan, as well as the launch of the first Air Serbia flight to Baku, which will further enhance cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan and strengthen ties between our peoples.

I am pleased that we have brought this to completion today. I thank everyone and congratulate the citizens of northern Serbia; this marks a new beginning and a better life for them. I am confident that citizens will be satisfied and that this is the right path for Serbia's future," the Serbian president added.