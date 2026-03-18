Pokeep Launches Free Online Pokémon GO IV Calculator: No Download Or Login Required

MENAFN - GetNews)For many Pokémon GO trainers, the true challenge isn't just catching them all-it's knowing which ones are actually worth keeping. Today, PoKeep unveiled its latest solution to this long-standing dilemma: a high-precision, web-based Pokémon GO IV Calculator. Designed to function entirely outside of the game's environment, this new utility offers trainers a way to decode hidden Individual Values (IVs) with absolute precision, without ever compromising their account security.

The Problem with "Three-Star" Simplicity

While the in-game appraisal system offers a helpful visual guide, it remains a simplified abstraction of a Pokémon's true potential. For a trainer deciding whether to spend 200,000 Stardust on a rare Shadow Pokémon, a "three-star" rating simply isn't enough data. PoKeep's IV Calculator was developed to give players back their agency, translating visible stats-CP, HP, and Power-Up costs-into the raw 0-15 values that define a Pokémon's ceiling.

Engineered for the "Zero-Risk" Era

"The community has reached a point where account integrity is just as important as the stats themselves", said the development lead at PoKeep. "We saw a gap where players were forced to choose between convenient but risky overlay apps, or safe but slow manual spreadsheets. Our goal with this web-based calculator was to create a 'third way'-a tool that is as fast as an app but as safe as a piece of paper".

How the PoKeep Pokémon IV Calculator Works

The tool is designed to be intuitive for both veteran trainers and newcomers. By inputting key data found on any Pokémon's profile page, the calculator determines the exact IV combinations in four simple steps:







Step 1. Species Selection: Choose from a complete database of Pokémon.

Step 2. Stat Input: Enter the current CP (Combat Power) and HP (Hit Points).

Step 3. Cost Reference: Input the Stardust amount required for the next "Power Up" to help the tool narrow down the Pokémon's level.

Step 4. Form Toggle: Select whether the Pokémon is in its Regular, Shadow, or Purified state to ensure the 20% stat modifiers or +2 purification bonuses are accurately calculated.

Supporting Diverse Playstyles: From PvP to Collectors

Whether a trainer is focused on the GO Battle League or completing a "Living Dex", the PoKeep Pokémon Go IV Calculator serves multiple strategic purposes:



For Competitive PvP Players: In leagues like the Great or Ultra League, the "best" IVs aren't always 100%. The calculator helps players identify the specific low-attack, high-defense spreads that maximize bulk under CP caps.

For "Hundo" Hunters: For those seeking the perfect 15/15/15 stats, the tool provides instant confirmation of a catch's perfection. For Resource Management: It prevents the common mistake of evolving a high-CP but low-IV Pokémon, which would ultimately be weaker than a high-IV alternative after being powered up.



A Practical Utility in the PoKeep Ecosystem

The Pokémon IV Calculator is a natural extension of PoKeep's mission to provide practical tools for AR enthusiasts. It complements the PoKeep Location Changer, a tool used by trainers to explore different regions and participate in global events.

"Our users often use the Location Changer to find rare spawns globally," the team explained. "It only made sense to give them a tool to immediately verify the quality of those spawns. Now, a trainer can teleport to a rare location, catch their target, and verify its IVs in their browser in one seamless flow."

Availability

The PoKeep Pokémon GO IV Calculator is a free service, now available to the public. Trainers can begin optimizing their storage today by visiting: iv-calculator/

About PoKeep

PoKeep develops practical software and utilities designed for location-based games and AR experiences. With a focus on user-friendly tools like the PoKeep Location Changer, the team aims to help players worldwide get more out of their favorite mobile games on both iOS and Android platforms.