Citywide Calendar Of Experiences Announced For Eid In Dubai

Comprehensive programme brings together cultural experiences, family entertainment, and festive moments across the emirate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 18 March 2026: A citywide programme of cultural, family, and destination-led experiences will mark Eid in Dubai, from 19 - 22 March 2026, bringing residents and visitors together across venues and neighbourhoods throughout the emirate.

As one of the most significant moments in the UAE's cultural calendar, Eid Al Fitr is marked by gathering, generosity, and shared celebration. In Dubai, the occasion is observed through experiences that bring families, residents, and visitors together across public spaces, cultural venues, attractions, hospitality destinations, and neighbourhood settings.

As part of the Season of Wulfa, Eid in Dubai completes a wider seasonal journey that begins with Hag Al Leila and continues through Ramadan. The programme reflects how traditions are lived and shared across generations, creating moments that are rooted in heritage while remaining open and accessible to all.

Throughout the Eid holiday, government-led activations, destination experiences, and community initiatives will take place across the city, offering meaningful ways to engage with the spirit of Eid through culture, entertainment, hospitality, and family activities.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said:“Eid in Dubai reflects the spirit of togetherness that defines the city, bringing families, residents, and visitors together across cultural venues, neighbourhood destinations, and shared public spaces. This year's programme brings together a diverse range of experiences that allow people to celebrate the occasion in ways that feel welcoming and connected to the traditions of Eid, while continuing the wider seasonal journey of the Season of Wulfa.”

Eid in Dubai: bringing communities together

Eid in Dubai is shaped by the moments that bring people together, from family outings and neighbourhood celebrations to cultural encounters and shared meals. Across the city, public spaces and destinations offer residents and visitors opportunities to mark the holiday through experiences that reflect both Emirati tradition and Dubai's multicultural identity.

The programme spans citywide lighting, live entertainment, government-led cultural activations, family attractions, and hospitality experiences, reinforcing Eid's role as a collective occasion that connects communities across the emirate.

Cultural and community experiences

A wide range of cultural venues, government partners, and public institutions will host experiences that invite residents and visitors to engage with Eid through heritage, storytelling, live performance, and family participation.

Expo City Dubai – Eid at Terra: Rooted in Tradition (19–22 March 2026): A four-day cultural programme at Terra Gardens will bring together majlis seating, Arabic coffee and dates, live calligraphy, henna, storytelling, traditional crafts, creative workshops, and an Eid market within a family-friendly setting.

Al Mazyoud Al Harbiya Band at Marsa Boulevard (19–22 March 2026): Traditional Emirati performances will bring cultural celebrations to Marsa Boulevard as part of the Community Development Authority Eid programme.

The Emirati Al Ayyala Troupe at Nad Al Sheba Mall (19–22 March 2026): Community Development Authority will host performances of the traditional Emirati Al Ayyala, celebrating one of the UAE's most recognisable heritage performance arts in Nad Al Sheba Mall.

Together This Eid at Silicon Central Mall (20–22 March 2026): Silicon Central Mall will host a festive community activation featuring Sufi dance performances, oud music, henna artistry, children's workshops, and a curated retail market experience.

Eid Trail in Al Shindagha Museum (Days 1–3 of Eid): Dubai Culture will present an interactive Eid trail experience celebrating Emirati heritage and traditions in Al Shindagha Museum.

Children's City – Eid in Children's City (Days 1–3 of Eid): Children's City will present an educational and entertainment-focused Eid programme designed for families and young visitors. Activities include giveaways, live halwa-making demonstrations introducing traditional sweets, interactive workshops tailored to different age groups, and roaming entertainment that creates a lively and engaging Eid environment for children and families.

Fwalat Al Eid by Shalwa at Museum of the Future (20–22 March 2026): Shalwa will present a cultural Eid activation celebrating Khaleeji hospitality. At the Museum of the Future lobby, a Shalwa cart will serve freshly roasted Arabic coffee prepared by a Khaleeji barista alongside traditional mini bites, introducing visitors to regional Eid traditions. Shalwa will also host heritage-inspired photo moments, Eidiyas, and a festive menu featuring traditional dishes such as harees.

Family entertainment and attractions

Family attractions across Dubai will mark Eid through themed experiences, special programming, and destination-wide activities designed for visitors of all ages.

Participating attractions include:

The Green Planet Dubai, with family-focused entertainment, animal encounters, traditional music, and Eid-themed activities Dubai Dolphinarium, with live shows and interactive experiences Loco Bear Dubai, providing indoor family entertainment in Al Quoz IMG Worlds of Adventure, with seasonal Eid promotions and extended holiday experiences Dubai Crocodile Park, combining wildlife encounters with family-friendly exploration Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, offering special Eid experiences for families and visitors Ski Dubai, marking Eid through indoor family experiences and seasonal offers Dubai Parks & Resorts, with holiday promotions and access across multiple parks AYA Universe & House of Hype HyperPass, combining interactive and immersive experiences across both venues

Dining, hospitality and retail experiences

Hotels, restaurants, and retail destinations across Dubai will mark Eid through curated hospitality experiences, festive menus, stay offers, and seasonal promotions that extend the spirit of celebration into everyday settings.

Participating experiences include:

Eid celebrations at JA Resorts & Hotels, spanning dining, family activities, and seasonal markets across its properties Eid Morning the Emirati Way by Al Fanar Restaurant (20–22 March 2026), celebrating Emirati breakfast traditions across select locations Eid Al Fitr Lahm Tray by Al Fanar Restaurant (20–23 March 2026), available across multiple branches Bonfire Nights at JA Hatta Fort Hotel with Project Chaiwala (6–21 March 2026), extending the holiday atmosphere into a mountain setting JA Ocean View Hotel – Eid Escape Experience (Until 28 March 2026) JA Ocean View Hotel offers a seaside Eid escape along JBR with stays, dining, and leisure experiences throughout the holiday period. Truly Magical Eid al-Fitr Celebration at JA Hatta Fort Hotel - Eid BBQ Brunch Buffet at Gazebo. Al Nafoorah offers a celebratory Eid dining experience centred on Levantine cuisine served in an elegant indoor and terrace setting within Madinat Jumeirah. Restaurant 81 hosts a festive buffet featuring international cuisine and seasonal desserts in a lively family-oriented setting. Palmito Garden presents open-air dining in a garden environment designed for relaxed Eid meals with family and friends. Jumeirah presents a portfolio of Eid staycation offers across its beachfront resorts and city hotels, allowing guests to enjoy a short holiday within the UAE.

Retail promotions and seasonal campaigns will also continue across Dubai during Eid, including:

Season of Wulfa – Shop, Scan & Win up to AED1,000,000 (until 22 March 2026) Tickit Ramadan Rewards (until 22 March 2026) Samra Jewellery – Celebrate Eid with a Personalised Gahwa Porcelain Set (15–30 March 2026) Eid Sparkle in the City of Gold (19–22 March 2026), presented by Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group across participating outlets Eid Al-Fitr Digital Raffle Campaign 2026, presented by Dubai Shopping Malls Group across community malls

Live entertainment and performances

Dubai's entertainment calendar during Eid will feature a broad line-up of performances and events taking place across the holiday period and the days immediately following it.

The programme includes:

Quirk Comedy Festival featuring Anirban Dasgupta (21 March 2026) at Theatre by QE2 Bongos Bingo Dubai – St Patrick's Special (20 March 2026) at Bla Bla Dubai

Neighbourhood and outdoor Eid experiences

Eid in Dubai will also be reflected across neighbourhood and outdoor destinations through open-air experiences that support family gatherings and community participation.

Sharqiat Choir at The Square, Nad Al Sheba Gardens (19–20 March 2026): Live Eid evening performances by the Sharqiat Choir will take place at The Square, bringing together vocalists and musicians performing classical Arabic masterpieces, heritage songs, and contemporary arrangements. Set within an open-air neighbourhood environment, the programme creates a welcoming cultural atmosphere for visitors to gather, listen, and celebrate the holiday together.

Eid Run Challenge by Huawei Health (20–29 March 2026): A virtual wellness activation encouraging residents to participate in an Eid-themed running challenge across Dubai.

A citywide programme shaped by heritage and shared moments

Together, the Eid in Dubai programme reflects how the holiday continues to be lived across the city today, through a balance of tradition, shared experience, and family participation. Delivered as part of the Season of Wulfa, the programme brings together culture, hospitality, entertainment, and community in ways that are accessible, inclusive, and rooted in the values of Eid.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

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PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 6:39:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)