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Jordan, Bulgaria Explore Agricultural Cooperation

Jordan, Bulgaria Explore Agricultural Cooperation


2026-03-18 02:12:38
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN (JT) - Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat and Bulgarian Ambassador Metin Kazak on Wednesday discussed prospects of cooperation across a range of agricultural fields.

The minister underscored the deep Jordanian-Bulgarian ties and stressed the need to build on these to advance cooperation in the agricultural sector to achieve shared interests, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister said, Jordan is a "favourable" environment for agricultural investment, urging "expanded" joint investment opportunities between the public and private sectors in both countries.

He highlighted the importance of exchanging agricultural products and cooperating in agricultural production inputs to support sustainable agricultural development.

Khreisat also discussed the possibility of Bulgarian agricultural companies taking part in events and activities held in Jordan, particularly those linked to European partnership frameworks.

The Bulgarian ambassador commended the level of relations with Jordan, and reaffirmed his country's commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors, particularly agriculture, through promoting expertise-sharing, technology transfer and joint investment.

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Jordan Times

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