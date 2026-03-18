“Naseej” Tells The Story Of Iraqis In Jordan, A Presence That Transcends Exile And Builds A Human And Cultural Bridge

MENAFN - Amman Net) The program“Naseej,” broadcast by Radio Al-Balad, has shed light on the experience of Iraqis in Jordan in an episode that explored the human and cultural dimensions of their presence, revealing how exile has evolved into a space for connection and integration, reshaping a shared identity between the two societies.

The episode, titled“Iraqis in Jordan, A Story Beyond Exile,” presented real-life examples of integration and cultural exchange through interviews with artist and craftswoman Wasl Basel and media professional Hussein Al-Asadi. Both guests offered a nuanced portrayal of Iraqi life in the Kingdom, highlighting daily experiences that go beyond the conventional narrative of displacement.

Basel explained that her artistic journey began during the years of hardship in Iraq, when scarcity pushed people toward creativity and resourcefulness. What started as simple recycling practices gradually evolved into a fully-fledged artistic project that blends Iraqi heritage with contemporary expression. She noted that her work seeks to preserve cultural symbols and present them to younger generations, particularly as many have grown increasingly detached from their heritage.

She also emphasized that Jordan has provided a supportive environment for such artistic expression, with local communities showing openness to diverse cultures. This has allowed products carrying Iraqi, Palestinian, and Jordanian symbols to coexist, reflecting a natural blending of identities in everyday life.

In the same context, Basel highlighted the role of art as a powerful cultural bridge, noting that interaction between Jordanians and Iraqis extends beyond the arts to include traditions, customs, and even cuisine, creating an organic cultural fusion.

For his part, Al-Asadi recalled his first arrival in Jordan as a moment filled with both uncertainty and reassurance. He described Amman as a familiar Arab city, where cultural proximity helped ease the sense of displacement.

He pointed out that simple details such as language, tea gatherings, and traditional Iraqi songs have played a key role in maintaining a connection to home, even while living abroad. According to him, communities often recreate elements of their homeland wherever they settle.

Al-Asadi also underlined the persistence of Iraqi social traditions in Jordan, including strong family ties, hospitality, and respect for guests, values that are equally embedded in Jordanian society and have facilitated smooth integration.

He further noted the growing popularity of Iraqi cuisine in Jordan, with dishes such as dolma, biryani, and kebab becoming widely recognized, illustrating the depth of cultural exchange between the two communities.

Regarding social occasions, Al-Asadi explained that Iraqi weddings in Jordan continue to preserve their traditional music and celebrations, while increasingly attracting participation from Jordanians, reflecting a spirit of mutual engagement and cultural closeness.

He stressed that the relationship between Iraq and Jordan goes beyond formal ties, taking on a deeply human and social character shaped by years of coexistence, even extending to intermarriage between families, which has further strengthened bonds between the two peoples.

In another key point, Al-Asadi highlighted the crucial role of media in preserving cultural identity among diaspora communities. He noted that cultural and social programming helps transmit traditions and language to younger generations, keeping them connected to their roots, and described media as a bridge linking individuals to their homeland wherever they may be.

The episode ultimately concluded that the Iraqi experience in Jordan represents a successful model of cultural coexistence, where identities intersect without dissolving, and relationships are built on shared values and mutual respect, reflecting the resilience and inclusiveness of Arab societies.