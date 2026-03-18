Swiss Lawmakers Back CHF50 Fee For Emergency Hospital Visits

On Wednesday they adopted a related proposal by 96 votes to 91, with 3 abstentions.

The project aims to relieve the pressure on hospital emergency admissions and curb rising costs in the healthcare system, the parliamentary initiative says.

Exceptions are made for certain groups of people. These include children, pregnant women or people who have been referred to a hospital in writing by a doctor, pharmacist or telemedicine centre. People who have been referred to a hospital by an outpatient clinic would also be exempt.

The fee is aimed at adults who go to hospital A&E departments on their own unannounced, said Patrick Hässig of the Liberal Green Party, who presented the proposal.

The Swiss People's Party, the Radical-Liberals and the Liberal Greens all supported the proposal. The Social Democrats, the Centre Party and the Greens opposed it. The Federal Council also rejected it. Several minority motions were rejected during the debate. The majority proposal of the preliminary consultation committee prevailed.

In his speech on behalf of the parliamentary group, Lorenz Hess of the Centre Party underlined the negative reactions during the consultation process. These had shown that the proposal would not work, he said. Manuela Weichelt of the Green Party said the fee would not solve problems, but rather create new ones.

In all, 87% of people who took part in the consultation process rejected the fee and 21 cantons out of 26 also turned it down.

Sarah Wyss, a Social Democrat from Basel, described the fee as an“absolute bureaucratic monster” and a“special regulation” for Zurich.

“Zurich wants this,” said Martin Bäumle of the Liberal Greens. The bill is a small step towards getting healthcare costs under control. In addition, the introduction of the fee is voluntary for the cantons.

The regions that wish to do so should be given the opportunity to levy the surcharge, said Kris Vietze of the Radical-Liberal Party. She also spoke of an“incentive tax”. Andreas Glarner, a People's Party lawmaker from Aargau, also sees the proposal as a way of controlling costs and strengthening personal responsibility.

The Federal Council rejects the proposal for six reasons, according to Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. The expected impact would be minimal. Many patients would not be affected by the regulation, as only people who reached the deductible would have to pay the fee.

She also believes that additional costs could arise. These would be incurred if a prior medical examination were required for emergency authorisation.

The implementation of the proposal is also questionable. For example, telemedicine centres are currently unable to issue written referrals. And as the proposal gives the cantons the option of introducing a fee, the solution would not be standardised throughout Switzerland.

The issue will now be discussed in the Senate.

The debate was triggered in 2017 by a parliamentary initiative from former parliamentarian Thomas Weibel of the Liberal Greens. He called for a fee on minor cases in hospital emergency admissions.

During preparations for the House of Representatives debate, a proposed fee for minor cases was dropped because lawmakers could not agree on how to define a“minor case”.

Join the debate:

Adapted from German by AI/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....